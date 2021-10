Firefighters airlifted a bicyclist for possible injuries near the Placerita Canyon Nature Center, according to emergency responders.

First responders received a call at approximately 1:24 p.m. about a bicyclist with a broken arm at Placerita Canyon Road in the Angeles National Forest, according to Supervisor Melanie Flores of the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

A helicopter was dispatched and emergency responders transported the individual to a hospital, Flores said.

Los Angeles County Fire Department Personnel utilize a helicopter to search for an injured hiker in Placerita Canyon Saturday afternoon. October 23, 2021. Bobby Block / The Signal.