Children costume up for Trunk or Treat

Santa Clarita Valley families came hand in hand with children and an assortment of bags for the return of First Presbyterian Church’s Halloween Trunk or Treat party, which looked more like its familiar self after last year’s drive-in event.

More than 200 people came throughout the day to play games and pick up treats from 27 different decorated vehicles, according to Lelia Meadows, a parishioner of the church and member of the children’s worship committee, which organized the event.

“Last year, Halloween was not a traditional Halloween for kids,” said Emily Morrow, who heads the children’s worship committee. “Kids were very excited to having something more typical this year.”

Attendees troll for candy from the dozens of Halloween-decorated cars on display during the in-person Trunk or Treat party held at First Presbyterian Church in Newhall on Saturday, 102321. Dan Watson/The Signal

Meadows, who has been a member of the committee since 2010, said the trunk or treat is an annual event in which parishioners invite members of their congregation to decorate their car trunks and bring candy.

They also invite the larger community to indulge in the festivities.

“It’s a fun place to be,” Morrow said. “We have a great children’s ministry and youth ministry. We appreciate everyone coming out today, and it’s been a lot of fun. We appreciate the community coming out, hanging out, (and supporting us).”

Parishioners and non-affiliated local residents volunteered their vehicles, or rather their trunks for the event.

There were many Halloween-inspired trunks, but some owners decorated in a different way such as Rona Tolentino and her husband Andrey, of Canyon Country.

Rona decorated both the cars inspired by Dia de los Muertos. They invited their friend Estla Sumio to help them give away candy and other treats.

“Usually, we do a lot of decorating at home,” Andrey said. “This year, we weren’t going (to do much for Halloween), so we decided to give candy to kids here. Everybody really loved my wife’s car.”

Erica Martinson, of Castaic, saw a friend post about the trunk or treat on a Facebook moms’ group page and she decided to bring her family.

“They enjoyed it for the purpose of eating candy,” Martinson said. “They were very excited in general to put on their costumes and celebrate.”

Five-month-old Emma Sanchez, dressed for her first Halloween as a unicorn, attends the in-person Trunk or Treat party held at First Presbyterian Church in Newhall on Saturday, 102321. Dan Watson/The Signal

She added that last year due to COVID-19, her family found creative ways to celebrate Halloween, but this year her daughter has become more aware of things, so it was important and fun to be more interactive this time around.

The trunk or treat is one of many ways the First Presbyterian Church gives back to the community, according to Morrow. They also organize food drives, host youth groups and offer Bible studies, and more.

“We just want to make sure that the community knows we’re here,” Morrow said.