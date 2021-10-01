City Hall hosts ’Follow Your Art’ exhibit

This piece by Monica Drake is part of the city of Santa Clarita's Follow Your Art exhibit. Courtesy photo.
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

News release 

The city of Santa Clarita welcomes the newest art exhibit, “Follow Your Art,” at the First Floor Gallery of Santa Clarita City Hall (23920 Valencia Blvd.). The art exhibit will be displayed at City Hall from Monday through Dec. 3. It may also be viewed virtually by visiting https://bit.ly/3ARAjrG.   

Join the city for an evening reception to discuss the featured artwork and get to know the artists behind the unique pieces on Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the First Floor Gallery. You can enjoy light refreshments and live music as you stroll through the gallery. 

As technology has strayed away from the use of maps, artists have found exciting ways to keep the beauty and inspiration of maps alive. “Follow Your Art” showcases the use of a physical map to create original artwork ranging from large portraits to small collages and three-dimensional pieces. The group show consists of 17 artists and 40 one-of-a-kind pieces of art. 

Featured mixed-media artist Nancy Goodman Lawrence is showcasing nine pieces from her collection. Each piece provides a unique look into the artist’s techniques in creating works with maps. Portraits and concentric narratives can be seen in this exhibit. To see more of Lawrence’s work, visitNancyGoodmanLawrence.com. 

To learn more about “Follow Your Art” and upcoming art opportunities with the city of Santa Clarita, contact Sydney Adam at [email protected] 

This piece by Nancy Goodman is part of the city of Santa Clarita’s Follow Your Art exhibit. Courtesy photo.
This piece by James Faulkner is part of the city of Santa Clarita’s Follow Your Art exhibit. Courtesy photo.
News Release

News Release

The Signal delivers press releases from reliable sources to provide up-to-the-minute information to our website readers. Information directly from news sources has not been vetted by The Signal news room. It may appear subsequently in news stories after it has been vetted.

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS