County extends tenant protections

Los Angeles County’s temporary eviction moratorium was extended through Jan. 31, 2022, after a unanimous county Board of Supervisors vote last week.

The move comes as the county’s protections that went into effect in March 2020 were set to expire at the end of September, while both the state and federal moratoriums have expired.

The updated policy, which the board renamed the county’s COVID-19 Tenant Protections Resolution, continues to provide a defense against eviction for commercial tenants, as well as “limited renter protections” for residential tenants.

Additionally, the resolution expands the owner move-in provisions, allowing property owners or their qualifying family members to move into their properties, when needed, potentially displacing a tenant who is already renting that space.

The updates also clarify provisions not preempted by state law, such as residential nonpayment of rent due to financial hardship related to COVID-19.

While county Supervisor Kathryn Barger, whose 5th District includes the Santa Clarita Valley, was in support of the moratorium, she also noted there should also be measures in place to phase out the moratorium.

“As the county continues to take steps to emerge from the emergency and the pandemic, our action should be in line with the need at the moment,” Barger said. “I believe that we should have a plan in place that will allow us to move away from the moratorium and get back into allowing landlords to collect from people renting their spaces.”

It’s for this reason Barger submitted a complimentary motion, calling for the moratorium to be reevaluated monthly, with the use of data metrics, to ensure the tenant protections are meeting the needs that exist today.

The protections apply to properties located in unincorporated L.A. County, but the extension will also cover city of Santa Clarita residents, according to city spokeswoman Carrie Lujan.

For more information about the county COVID-19 Tenant Protections Resolution, visit dcba.lacounty.gov/noevictions.