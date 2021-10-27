Crash sends 1 to hospital

Emergency responders transported one person to a nearby hospital after a two-vehicle collision left one vehicle overturned Tuesday evening.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies received a call at approximately 7:04 p.m. about a two-vehicle crash at Copper Hill Drive and Newhall Ranch Road. Soon after, firefighters dispatched an ambulance to the site, according to Supervisor Michael Pittman of the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

“One vehicle did roll over,” Pittman said. “One person was transported to a nearby hospital, but the ambulance was canceled as the individual received non-critical injuries.”

This is a breaking news story and additional information will be shared as it becomes available.