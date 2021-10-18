Debris on Highway 126 causes crash, stalls traffic

Debris from a truck caused a traffic collision and blocked Highway 126 for Monday morning commuters.

The incident was reported on westbound Highway 126 at the county line in Val Verde shortly after 5:30 a.m., according to California Highway Patrol Officer Peter Nicholson of the CHP’s Traffic Management Office.

“There were reportedly large rocks, sand and gravel in the westbound lanes … (that) possibly fell from a truck,” Nicholson said. “Multiple vehicles were reportedly colliding or losing control in the area.”

Upon arrival, CHP officers confirmed there was debris in lanes and two to three vehicles involved scattered in both the westbound and eastbound lanes, Nicholson added.

A SigAlert of Highway 126 was issued, closing all lanes of traffic as crews worked to clean up the debris, according to Nicholson.

The SigAlert was canceled at 7:51 a.m., and no injuries were reported as a result of the incident, Nicholson said.