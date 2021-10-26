Deputies investigate report of burglar caught on camera

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies investigated a report of a possible burglar being caught on video at a residence in Castaic on Monday.

Deputies were called to the scene on the 281000 block of Royal Road at approximately 11:10 a.m.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies respond to reports of a break-in at a residential property in Castaic Monday. October 25, 2021. Bobby Block / The Signal.

“It was reported someone was seen inside the house via cameras,” said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station. “Deputies are still clearing the location.”

At the scene, deputies were seen walking the perimeter of the home with their firearms drawn, searching for the alleged suspect.

As of 11:15 a.m., no suspects had been apprehended.