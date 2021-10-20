Deputies respond to early-morning burglary

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department seal. File Photo
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s deputies respond to commercial burglary early morning, which resulted in a brief pursuit. 

Deputies received a call for service at approximately 2:51 a.m. on the 26800 block of Bouquet Canyon Road, according to Natalie Arriaga, the public information officer for the sheriff’s station.  

Deputies identified a suspected vehicle description during their investigation and they were able to match the vehicle to the scene of the suspected burglary. They attempted to conduct a traffic stop, however the suspected occupants of the vehicle failed to yield. 

A brief pursuit began, however, due to unsafe conditions, the pursuit was terminated and the vehicle and suspects remain outstanding at this time, according to Arriaga.  

Jose Herrera

Jose Herrera

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS