Deputies respond to early-morning burglary

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s deputies respond to commercial burglary early morning, which resulted in a brief pursuit.

Deputies received a call for service at approximately 2:51 a.m. on the 26800 block of Bouquet Canyon Road, according to Natalie Arriaga, the public information officer for the sheriff’s station.

Deputies identified a suspected vehicle description during their investigation and they were able to match the vehicle to the scene of the suspected burglary. They attempted to conduct a traffic stop, however the suspected occupants of the vehicle failed to yield.

A brief pursuit began, however, due to unsafe conditions, the pursuit was terminated and the vehicle and suspects remain outstanding at this time, according to Arriaga.