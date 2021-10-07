Deputy-involved fight reported in Newhall

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station personnel responded to a report of a deputy-involved fight in Newhall on Wednesday.

The fight was first reported at approximately 3 p.m. near the intersection of Railroad Avenue and Oak Ridge Drive, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

“A deputy was checking on the occupants of a vehicle illegally parked,” said Arriaga. “When the deputy was detaining the driver, a brief struggle ensued.”

Deputies were able to ultimately detain the suspect without further incident and no major injuries or transports to the hospital were reported.

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of assault on a peace officer, according to Arriaga.