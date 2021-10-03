Deputy-involved shooting reported in Stevenson Ranch

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies were involved in a shooting in Stevenson Ranch Sunday, according to law enforcement officials.

The incident was reported on Chicory Avenue shortly before 4:30 p.m., according to Deputy Tracy Turner with the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

Law enforcement and first responders stage at a reported deputy-involved shooting on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021. Bobby Block/The Signal

“We’re still trying to figure out what happened,” Turner said. “We don’t know what led up to it and if anyone was injured.”

Deputies on the scene were seen making callouts to the suspect hanging out window possibly with handgun.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.