Firefighters knock down fully involved structure fire

Firefighters from both Los Angeles and Ventura counties worked together early Sunday morning to knock down a Val Verde house fire.

The blaze was first reported shortly after 2:15 a.m. on the 29600 block of Hunstock Street, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department Supervisor Ed Pickett.

Firefighters battle a fully involved structure fire in Val Verde on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021. Rick McClure/For The Signal

The call came in as a fully involved structure with two people reportedly inside, Pickett said.

Upon arrival, firefighters reported a two-story, single-family dwelling with heavy fire in the upstairs and flames coming out through the roof, Pickett added.

The residents were able to get out on their own, and a family of six was displaced due to the incident, according to Pickett.

Firefighters were able to contain the blaze within half an hour, working well into the morning hours doing mop-up, Pickett added.

