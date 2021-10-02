Firefighters knock down vehicle fire in San Francisquito Canyon

Firefighters were quick to react to a vehicle fire that spread to brush in San Francisquito Canyon on Saturday, extinguishing the blaze before it could become more widespread, said Diane Travis, a spokeswoman for the L.A. County Fire Department.

The fire was first reported at approximately 12:49 p.m. in the 35100 block of San Francisquito Canyon Road. Soon after, the vehicle fire spread into a quarter-acre.

Travis said the fire was put out, and a call for air support was called off. She also confirmed no injuries or deaths were associated with the vehicle fire.