Firefighters respond to freeway collision

Emergency responders dispatched ambulances after reports of an extended traffic collision on State Route 14 southbound near Golden Valley Road.

“We received reports of an overturned vehicle at approximately 12:38 p.m., and we dispatched a second ambulance to the location,” Los Angeles County Fire Department Supervisor Ed Pickett said.

The two-vehicle collision resulted in one of the vehicles overturned on the hillside while the other vehicle crashed into a streetlight and knocked it down on the side of the off-ramp, according to the California Highway Patrol.

One individual was transferred to a trauma center at the nearest hospital, according to Pickett. The individual sustained minor injuries, he added.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.