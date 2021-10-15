Gun found after Newhall containment

A gun and clothing believed to belong to two teenage suspects was found following a containment in Newhall on Wednesday.

The containment — which included roadblocks and deputies combing the streets directly around the area — stemmed from an anonymous source calling into the station and reporting that they had seen what looked like teenagers with a firearm near the corner of 8th and Walnut streets at approximately 6:30 p.m.

“Deputies were dispatched and the teenagers ran,” said Sgt. Brian Shreves of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. “Deputies went to do a containment setup trying to catch them.”

As deputies arrived on the scene, they began to fan out into the surrounding streets, alleys and apartment complexes. Within a short period, they had found clothing that appeared to matching the clothing on the suspect, as well as a gun.

Deputies did detain one person at the scene they believed could have been connected to the incident, according to Shreves. However, after a field interview, the detained person was released and the containment was broken down.

As of the publication of this article, the suspects have not yet been apprehended, according to Shreves.