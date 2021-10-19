Man in wheelchair hit by vehicle, sent to hospital

A man in a wheelchair was transported to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle in a Canyon Country parking lot Tuesday morning.

The incident was reported as a traffic collision with a pedestrian involved in the Bank of America parking lot near the intersection of Soledad and Whites canyon roads shortly before 10:45 a.m., according to Los Angeles County Fire Department spokesman Henry Narvaez.

The man was loaded into an ambulance in unknown condition and transported to the hospital as a result of the incident.