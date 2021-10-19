Man in wheelchair hit by vehicle, sent to hospital

A man is loaded into an ambulance after being hit by a vehicle in Canyon Country on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. Dan Watson/The Signal
A man in a wheelchair was transported to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle in a Canyon Country parking lot Tuesday morning.

The incident was reported as a traffic collision with a pedestrian involved in the Bank of America parking lot near the intersection of Soledad and Whites canyon roads shortly before 10:45 a.m., according to Los Angeles County Fire Department spokesman Henry Narvaez.

The man was loaded into an ambulance in unknown condition and transported to the hospital as a result of the incident.

Emily Alvarenga

Emily Alvarenga covers features and business for The Signal. She's been at the paper for more than two years now and has spent that time getting to know the Santa Clarita Valley, its residents and their unique stories. Have a story to share? Reach out to Emily at [email protected]

