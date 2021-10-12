Medical emergency results in airlift

A medical emergency Tuesday afternoon prompted response from a Los Angeles County Fire Department helicopter.

The incident was first reported as an “advanced life support” call shortly before 12:15 p.m. on the 23000 block of Garzota Drive, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department supervisor Franklin Lopez.

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel airlift a patient following a medical emergency on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. Dan Watson/The Signal

Upon arrival, firefighters requested the helicopter to airlift the patient, who reportedly had had a medical procedure earlier this year, according to Fire Department spokesman Henry Narvaez.

Fire Department Copter 22 responded to the landing zone at Central Park, transporting one patient to the hospital, Narvaez said.

The patient’s condition and status were unknown as of the publication of this story.