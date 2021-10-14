Moodozi Reviews (Scam or Legit) SAD Light Therapy Lamp Really Works?

Moodozi is a top trending SAD light therapy lamp. SAD (Seasonal Affective Disorder) is a common condition that several people experience as fall or autumn approaches and till the end of winter. While scientists have not been able to figure out much about this disorder, it is said to be triggered by lack of sunlight.

Moodozi SAD light therapy lamp is a way to get rid of seasonal affective depression without having to go for therapy and disclosing your deepest darkest secrets. You also don’t have to take any pills to improve your mood as the Moodozi lamp simply makes use of light to boost your energy and spirits.

If you would like to include Moodozi light in your room as well, read our Moodozi review below to see how it helps. As per the official website, there are 46,000+ satisfied customers and positive Moodozi customer reviews have been shared. So, definitely it must be effective enough for it to become this popular.

Seasonal affective disorder is a type of depression. It occurs due to a change in seasons and typically gets worse during the winters. People who have SAD often start feeling better in the spring season and continue to feel no depressive symptoms during summers. Scientists have not been able to find out a lot about this type of depression even though it is widely acknowledged.

It is believed that seasonal depression affects you because you’re not exposed to sunlight as much as your body requires. Unfortunately, quarantine and isolation periods have only made SAD more common and difficult. If you live in an area, where getting outdoors to treat your SAD is not an option because of the cloudy or cold weather, don’t think that there is no solution for you.

Moodozi is a lamp that has been designed to improve symptoms of seasonal affective disorder. It works to increase your energy levels and boost productivity. It helps increase your focus and concentration. All of this is achieved by means of the lamp giving out light that mimics the sun. It’s like having the sun in your room. Moodozi is the safest way to improve your symptoms without having to spend money on therapy or medications.

About SAD and It’s Symptoms

About 5% of the adults in the US experience seasonal affective disorder. Younger people and women are more prone to this type of depression, with 75% of its victims being females. About 10 to 20% of Americans also experience a milder form of SAD called winter blues. For those who have another mood disorder or mental health problems such as bipolar disorder, anxiety or schizophrenia, they are at a higher risk for this condition.

SAD is mostly experienced by those who live in cloudy regions where sunlight is scarce. Scientists don’t know exactly what causes seasonal depression, but some theories suggest that a chemical imbalance in the brain, excess boost of melatonin or a vitamin D deficiency can be behind it. SAD can be mild with symptoms like moodiness or symptoms can also be extreme, such as having suicidal thoughts.

Experts say that seasonal depression is triggered by a lack of sunlight which causes hormonal changes in the brain. Basically, the brain stops making a chemical called serotonin which is linked to mood regulation. When this hormone doesn’t function as it should, symptoms of depression and those of weight gain and fatigue can accompany. Below is a look at some symptoms of SAD:

Feelings of sadness and hopelessness. For some, stress and anxiety also accompany.

Extreme fatigue and lack of energy throughout the day.

Difficulty in focusing and concentrating on work or relationships.

A bigger appetite, specifically for carbohydrates.

Some individuals may also experience weight gain due to eating more and spending a more sedentary lifestyle.

The desire to be alone accompanied by thoughts of suicide.

As you can learn from the symptoms, seasonal depression can be very serious which is why it is crucial to seek a diagnosis and a solution for it if you feel that you have it. Please don’t diagnose yourself. Your doctor will listen to your symptoms and either diagnose another mood disorder or note that you have SAD. If there is a pattern of feeling dull in a particular season of the year, accompanied by symptoms of depression, your doctor is likely to diagnose SAD.

Using Moodozi Light For Seasonal Depression

Moodozi is a lamp that uses LED light, imitating the rays of the sun. This device is great for those who believe that the better option among the treatments for seasonal depression is to go for light therapy. Unfortunately, not all areas and regions offer you the chance to get natural light which can have an antidepressant effect.

Even if you do get yourself more sunlight in a day, you will have to limit your sessions to ensure that the harmful rays of the sun don’t damage your skin or your eyes. Moodozi is a great solution. It can turn your short and depressing days into energetic, sunny ones. The lamp is a wonderful way to safely get sunlight while staying in the comfort of your home. It is way better than antidepressants which can pose a risk to your health in the long run.

Working Of Moodozi SAD Light Therapy Lamp

As discussed above, Moodozi makes use of safe LED light and not UV radiations that can cause any damage to your skin or your eyes. Let’s you exactly how you can use this therapeutic lamp for improving your seasonal depressive symptoms:

High intensity light

Moodozi has two different modes. The first mode is that in which it provides ultra-bright light. This type of light is like that which is there in the morning sun. So, by setting Moodozi to the high intensity light mode, you are able to boost your energy levels and improve your concentration.

Low intensity light

The second mode of this lamp is that of evening sunlight which is of a more relaxing kind. If you set your Moodozi lamp to low intensity light, you will get the benefits of feeling cozy, and calming down. You’ll also be able to sleep better.

You can also set a timer on the SAD lamp. The lamp’s timer can be programmed to 12-min, 30-min, 45-min, and 60-minute intervals. Keep in mind that you may feel ‘weird’ if you use too much of this light, so please ask a specialist about what dose will be suitable for you. Minor symptoms such as anxiety may occur initially, but these side effects soon wear off.

Specifications of Moodozi Lamp

Let’s quickly walk you through the specs of the Moodozi lamp:

The light intensity of this device is 2,000 to 10,000 lux which can be adjusted to your preference.

The temperature of Moodozi is 3,000k to 6,500k which can also be adjusted.

The dimensions of this SAD lamp are 6.30’ x 5.50” x 0.40” inches.

This device is connected to a USB type C power adapter.

Moodozi doesn’t get hot to the touch.

It gives fast results, with most people reporting a difference in symptoms within 1 to 2 weeks. However, individual results may vary.

What Can You Expect From Moodozi?

Though individual results may vary, below is a look at some of the benefits that you can experience by getting light therapy through Moodozi:

Boosts your mood

The Moodozi lamp is great at boosting your mood. In fact, it is a quick and natural relief from symptoms of SAD. It can immediately make you feel more optimistic and give you a positive outlook. It can be helpful in getting rid of stress if you have seasonal depression.

Increases productivity

If your seasonal depression is starting to impact your productivity levels and taking a toll on your professional life, then again Moodozi can help. The lamp boosts your focus levels and improves your concentration significantly.

Raises energy levels

Feeling lethargic, like you’re unable to get out of bed and get stuff done? Seasonal depression is known to make people feel fatigued quickly and for longer. Moodozi is a great solution as it can increase your energy levels and make you feel more refreshed without the need for coffee.

Improves your sleep

People with seasonal depression either are unable to sleep, or they sleep way too much, both of which are bad for health. Moodozi light may also improve your sleep habits so that you are able to sleep on time and stay asleep without interruptions. It enables you to rest properly.

lowers your appetite

Along with improving your mood and increasing energy levels as well as supporting your sleep cycle, Moodozi light is able to control your appetite. Seasonal depression makes you crave unhealthy foods which can make you put on weight. Moodozi can combat this effect and support better health.

Defining Features Of Moodozi SAD Therapy Lamp

There are many qualities of this product which showcase it is one that is a great choice for people who experience seasonal depression. To give you an idea and to enable you to decide whether or not this product will be a worthwhile choice for you, let’s take a look at the defining features of Moodozi here:

Safe product

One of the top reasons why most people prefer light therapy to medications is because of safety. Moodozi is completely safe, even on your eyes and for your skin. It doesn’t have any negative side effects and works like natural sunlight. It doesn’t emit any harmful radiation.

Positive Moodozi customer reviews

If you take a look at Moodozi reviews from customers which have ensured an official website of this product, you will be able to see how many people have praised it. A lot of people have mentioned how Moodozi has enabled them to experience higher energy levels and sleep better along with getting rid of depressive symptoms.

Adjustable settings

Last but not the least, Moodozi is also preferable because the settings are adjustable. You can adjust the temperature according to what you prefer, and the brightness of the device can also be set as per your requirements. You can either use evening light or morning light, whichever you feel you need for your particular symptoms.

Moodozi Reviews – Conclusion

Moodozi uses white LED light to help with depressive symptoms. This is a therapeutic solution for seasonal affective disorder that is believed to occur due to lack of sunlight. Moodozi can improve your mood, focus, and energy levels. It may also help control your appetite and get rid of other SAD symptoms. All in all, Moodozi SAD light therapy lamp is safe and can be used by everyone. To learn more or to place your order today at a discounted cost, visit the official website here.