Multiple vehicle collision sends two to hospital

A multiple-vehicle collision sent two to the hospital on Saturday afternoon, 100221. Dan Watson/The Signal
Jose Herrera 

Signal Staff Writer 

Sheriff’s deputies responded to an extended traffic collision resulting in two individuals being taken to the hospital, according to Fire Department Supervisor Miguel Ornelas.  

First responders reported the multiple-vehicle collision at approximately 5:20 p.m. on Soledad Canyon Road and Commuter Way. Immediately, medical personnel called in for an ambulance for one individual who remained trapped in the wreckage, according to Ornelas.   

Responders later called for an additional ambulance to transport another individual involved in the accident, Ornelas said. However, he was unable to confirm the seriousness of both the individuals’ injuries.   

