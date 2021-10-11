NervoLink Reviews – Nerve Pain Relief Supplement

Neuropathy refers to the damage or dysfunction of peripheral nerves. The typical symptoms include numbness, tingling, and muscle weakness. It’s a painful condition.There can be multiple reasons behind a case of peripheral neuropathy. It can arise because of traumatic injuries, infections, or even exposure to certain toxins. NervoLink is a product of that demand. It claims to relieve people of neuropathy-associated pain.

In this product review session, we’ll test the validity of that claim. We will explore each and every aspect of NervoLink supplements and ascertain whether it’s the right choice or not.

Below is a list of discussed subjects. Feel free to jump to any part that answers your specific query:

Supplement Overview

Ingredients

Working of NervoLink Supplements

Benefits of NervoLink Supplements

Keep Your Expectations in Check

Guide to Usage and Dosage

Side Effects

Price

How to Buy?

Refund Policy

Summary

NervoLink Supplement Overview

Made by Gary Smith, NervoLink is a natural formula that’s helpful in inflammation-related issues, particularly inflammation of the nerves. Neuropathy is a painful condition, and NervoLink supplements help alleviate that pain.

As its maker proclaim, it’s a simple way to support healthy nerves in your lower and upper extremities.

NervoLink isn’t limited to a damage-controlling pill or nerve painkiller.It can be taken as a precautionary measure as well. That’s because this blend of herbs nourishes the neurons and promotes their overall functionality.

NervoLink Ingredients

It’s a plant-based supplement, so the ingredients are all-natural. Moreover, even the plants are allowed to grow naturally. They are subjected to no chemical process and are only used when they reach their full maturity. It’s also worth mentioning that no genetic alterations are involved in aiding in growth or increasing the yield.

Here’s a list of the used ingredients:

Cordyceps Sinensis Powder

Reishi

Shiitake mushrooms

Maitake mushrooms

Lions mane

Turkey tail

Royal Sun Agaricus

White button mushroom

Black fungus Let’s explore each and every item in that list!

Cordyceps Sinensis Powder

We often find that the herbs have little or no scientific credibility attached to them. But Cordyceps has lots of benefits that are backed by science.

Benefits

Research has shown that inflammatory agents are suppressed when exposed to cordyceps, which explains why cordyceps help fight inflammation. Cordyceps improves athletic ability and has a potent effect on sexual drive. Cordyceps are rich in antioxidants, which give them anti-aging properties.

Risk Factors

There’s no substantial evidence either against or in favor of cordyceps toxicity. The only reason it’s considered safe is that it has a long history in eastern medicine.

Reishi Mushroom

Reishi is a fungus that’s native to Asia and grows in hot, humid conditions. Reishi is a controversial item because its safety is under a big question mark. It has several benefits to offer; some of them are researched-backed, while others are merely hearsay.

Benefits

Reishi is best known as an immune system stimulant. Several studies have shown that it has the ability to alter inflammation pathways.

What’s more, it may promote the growth of a specific type of white blood cells (WBCs) called lymphocytes.

For all the depressed souls out there, Reishi mushroom fights depression and makes you feel energized. Making it a good and less addictive alternative to magic mushroom.

The other potential benefits like improved heart health and blood sugar control have no scientific basis.

Risk Factors

Reishi mushroom poses no significant health risk. The only minor side effects are an upset stomach and digestive distress.

But it’s advisable that people with blood disorders or those awaiting surgery should avoid Reishi.

Shiitake Mushrooms

Shiitake mushrooms are quite popular all around the world. And not just because of their health benefits, their delicious taste has a crucial role to play in it.

Shiitake boasts a high-value nutritional profile. This perfect blend of micro and macronutrients consists of carbohydrates, proteins, fibers, and vitamins like riboflavin, niacin, folic acid, B5, and B6.

That’s not it; essential minerals like zinc, copper, and magnesium also make it to the list.

Now, let’s move on to the benefits.

Benefits

It has special compounds that are known to lower blood cholesterol levels.

When given to hypertensive lab rats, they immediately showed signs of low blood pressure.

For humans, two dried shiitake a day worked to drop the inflammation level and reverse the age-related Immunodeficiency.

Last but not the least, shiitake is a natural source of vitamin D, making them ideal for bone strength.

Risk Factors

Shiitake mushrooms have little to no side effects.

The only complication linked with it is called shiitake dermatitis. People may also develop a skin rash from eating or even handling the mushroom.

Maitake Mushrooms

Great, another mushroom. But maitake isn’t just like any other mushroom. It has incredible healing properties. Native to East Asia, it has the nutritional content that is of universal importance.

A few such nutrients are:

Antioxidant

Fibers

Vitamin B

Vitamin C

Minerals like copper and potassium

What’s more, the mushrooms are free of cholesterol, fats and boast low calories.

“Maitake” is a Japanese word for dancing mushroom. And if you may take “maitake,” your body is likely to undergo the following changes:

Benefits

Not only does the maitake has low cholesterol content, but it also functions to lower the blood cholesterol level.

Cholesterol is bad for arteries, and maitake is bad for cholesterol. Logically, it follows that maitake improves the health of the arteries.

Risk Factors

Maitake is a well-tolerated mushroom; allergic reactions are quite rare.

But the diabetic patients should consult their doctors first.

And, of course, don’t experiment with it if you’re pregnant, especially not without the doctor’s approval.

Lion’s Mane

The list of mushrooms does not seem to be ending anytime soon. Lion’s mane is so named because it has a striking resemblance with the lion’s mane.

Benefits

They also have anti-inflammatory effects and can be considered a good source of antioxidants.

Lion’s mane extract is good against stomach ulcers as well. Overgrowth of H. pylori is often the cause of stomach ulcers. The mushroom prevents ulcer development by inhibiting the growth of H. pylori.

Risk Factors

Apart from allergic reactions, they appear to be quite safe.

Turkey Tail

Turkey tail, another medicinal mushroom. It got its name because of the striking color pattern in its body.

Benefits

It is primarily concerned with immune-boosting effects.

Krestin is a polysaccharopeptide, found in turkey tail mushrooms, known for its immune-boosting properties.

It stimulates two particular kinds of WBCs, dendritic cells, and macrophages.

Dendritic cells provide toxin immunity and help in the regulation of immune response, while macrophages are concerned with antibacterial activities.

Antioxidants present in the turkey tail mediate the damage caused by oxidative stress and inflammation.

Risk Factors

Overall, the turkey tail has a good safety profile.

But it does have a few reported side effects.

One potential side effect is the darkening of the fingernails. While others may experience symptoms like gas and bloat.

Royal Sun Agaricus

Royal sun Agaricus is a medicinal mushroom, which is also separately sold as a dietary supplement.

Royal sun agaricus has been in use for centuries. Most of the benefits of this mushroom have their roots in regional lore. That being said, there are still a few research-backed claims about its efficacy.

Benefits

Beta-glucan present in the mushroom is known to improve the blood glucose level in people suffering from type 2 diabetes.

Risk factor

Nothing much is known about its safety profile. But higher doses do pose a risk of nausea, stomachache, and diarrhea.

White Button Mushroom

White mushrooms are one of the most popular and most cultivated mushrooms in the world.

Their nutritional profile consists of carbs and proteins. Minerals like selenium and phosphorus. Vitamin D, C and folic acid.

Benefits

They are also packed with antioxidants. The polysaccharides found in white mushrooms help against insulin resistance. Those same polysaccharides are beneficial for gut bacteria, which ultimately work in your favor.

Risk Factor

The main drawback of white mushrooms is that they contain a carcinogenic compound—agaritine.

Black Fungus

Black fungus is popular as a meat substitute for vegetarians.

Black fungus contains a high amount of fibers and carbohydrates.

Benefits

Just like many other mushrooms, black fungus is also rich in antioxidants. They are packed with prebiotics, which are good for gut-related issues.Polyphenols in the black fungus may lower the blood cholesterol level.It also has a protective effect on the brain and liver.

Risk Factors

Black fungus has a pretty good safety profile with few—if any—adverse effects.

Also, keep in mind that the research related to its efficiency is quite limited.

Working of NervoLink

We already discussed in detail the positive effects of its ingredients. Now, let’s see the blend of those ingredients in action.

The main selling point of NervoLink is that it targets neuropathy and associated pain.

An enzyme MMP-13 is behind neuropathy and neuronal degeneration. A study conducted on the effects of MMP-13 showed that inhibition of this enzyme reverses degeneration.

And that’s what NervoLink claims to do—MMP-13 inhibition.

Not only does it claim to block the pain pathways, but the anti-inflammatory ingredients reduce inflammation. The other growth factors counteract the effects of inflammation and provide nourishment to your nerves.

Benefits of NervoLink

NervoLink is branded as a peripheral nerves-related supplement. And it’s main benefits are also concerned with peripheral neuropathy.

It reduces nerve pain by a specific pain inhibition pathway and by alleviating the effects of chronic inflammation.

It also promotes nerve regeneration and repairment.

And because of its potent effects, it can be taken as a preventive measure also.

That being said, we did a thorough analysis of the ingredients used in it. And those ingredients, in their individual capacity, have lots of benefits to offer.

So, it’s not a farfetched idea to assume that the ingredients must have retained some of those original properties despite being crushed in a blend.

The other benefits of NervoLink include but are not limited to:

It boosts the immune system.

Helps in the fight against fatigue and muscle soreness.

The antioxidants in it fight oxidative stress and possess anti-aging properties.

It’s good for the overall health of the nervous system, improves cognitive functions.

It has anti-inflammatory properties.

Keep Your Expectations in Check

NervoLink isn’t a magic pill. And since it’s already a dietary supplement, it’d take a long time before you see any visible difference. Quitting midway through the course won’t do you any good. So, a minimum of a 90-day course is recommended to see or feel any significant impact of the supplements. Once you get the desired results and choose to withdraw, the results are likely to sustain at that level for a couple of years.

A Word of Advice | Dosage, and Usage

Since NervoLink is a dietary supplement, it has to be taken with meals.

The content of NervoLink is secured inside a vegetarian capsule, consisting of cellulose, microcrystalline cellulose, and magnesium stearate, which makes it easily digestible.

Each bottle is worth a month’s supply. And since it consists of 60 capsules, the recommended dosage is 2 capsules a day. And it’s advisable not to exceed the recommended dosage.

Side Effects

There have been no reported side effects as of yet. But it is suggested to consult with your physician before you consume Nervo Link.

NervoLink Price

Each bottle consists of 60 capsules. It has a price tag of $69 and free shipping in the US only.

If you’re trying it out for the first time, then one bottle is enough. But they have a special discount for 3 and 6 bottles packages.

For a 3-bottle package, the price drops down by 15%—$59 each.

While, for a 6-bottle package, the price drops down by approximately 30%—$49 each.

There’s also a shortage issue that you should keep in mind. Once the supplements are out of stock, it takes eight months for the stock to refill.

How to buy NervoLink?

There’s only one place where you can buy NervoLink. The official website Among many other things like transparency and good customer service, it also ensures that you get a genuine, high-quality product. And not some first copy.

Refund Policy

At first glance, their refund policy seems kind of attractive. What’s not to like about a money-back guarantee? That’s the backbone of their refund policy, a 60-day money-back guarantee.

That means if you have purchased the supplements and for whatever reasons you’re not satisfied with the results, you can ask for a refund—only applicable within the first 60 days of the purchase.

But two months are enough to judge the efficiency of the supplements. And if you don’t get the promised results, at least you can have your money back.

Summing it up… Is NervoLink worth it?

Although it’s branded as a plant-based dietary supplement, NervoLink is a natural blend of high-value medicinal mushrooms. And technically speaking, mushrooms are not plants.

NervoLink’s target market is people suffering from neuropathy or some other peripheral nerve injury. It claims to soothe this painful nerve condition and revitalize the nerve fibers.

It does it by blocking a major pain pathway. Also, one of the underlying principles behind its working is the inhibitory effect on an enzyme MMP-13—the main culprit behind neuropathy-associated pain.

Its domain of action isn’t entirely limited to neuropathy. Since it consists of a lot of potent medicinal mushrooms, each of the mushrooms contributes a particular health benefit to the supplement.

The mushrooms blended in the supplement are: Cordyceps Sinensis Powder, Reishi, Shiitake and Maitake Mushrooms, Lions Mane, Turkey Tail, Royal Sun Agaricus, White Button Mushroom, and Black Fungus.

Thanks to these ingredients, the other benefits of NervoLink are improved muscle function, boosted immunity, energized feeling, antioxidative properties, anti-aging properties, anti-inflammatory effects, and improved cognitive functions.

The dosage includes 2 capsules a day, no less and certainly no more than 2. There will be a 2-3 months latent period, and it’s only after that latent period you’ll begin to see some prominent results.

No serious adverse effect of the supplement has been observed so far. But it’s still a good idea to consult your physician about it.

An attractive offer that comes with the supplement is the refund policy!

You can buy the supplements, and if it doesn’t, you can simply avail their no-questions-asked 60-day money-back guarantee.

