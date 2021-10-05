Rape charges filed against Castaic 19-year-old

A Castaic 19-year-old who was arrested last week on suspicion of rape by use of drugs had a case filed against him this week by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

The suspect, Andrew Pennington, 19, of Castaic, was arrested at noon Thursday, Sept. 30, on the allegation that he had drugged and sexually assaulted a coworker at a Stevenson Ranch home on Aug. 4.

The case, filed late Monday against Pennington, alleges one felony count of each of the following: rape by use of drugs, oral copulation by anesthesia or controlled substance, and sexual penetration by anesthesia or controlled substance.

His formal arraignment, when Pennington is expected to enter his plea to the charges, is scheduled for Nov. 1.

The Castaic man’s arrest stems from a report filed by the victim on Aug. 12 at the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. The victim reported her belief that on Aug. 4 and at a home on the 25000 block of Shaw Place, Pennington had used a combination of drugs and alcohol to assault her.

Both the suspect and the victim worked at a restaurant in the Santa Clarita Valley, according to Sgt. Brian Hudson of the Special Victims Unit.

Sheriff’s Department officials indicated he was released from custody 8 p.m. Friday on $200,000 bail.