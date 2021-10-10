Residents evacuated following family disturbance

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station deputies respond to a family disturbance in Canyon Country on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. Bobby Block/The Signal
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

Some Canyon Country residents were evacuated from their homes Sunday as Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to a suspect barricade in a home in the area following a family disturbance. 

The incident was reported shortly before 2:30 p.m. on the 18000 block of Delight Street, according to Deputy Juanita Navarro-Suarez of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

Deputies quickly responded to the scene of the reported family disturbance, setting up a containment of the area and initiating evacuation of immediate surrounding residences for their safety, Navarro-Suarez said.

After a two-hour standoff with deputies, the suspect reportedly surrendered and was taken into custody at the scene, according to Deputy Eva Jimenez of SIB.

A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Bearcat responds to a family disturbance in Canyon Country on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. Bobby Block/The Signal

Delight Street was closed between Bakerton and Bernina avenues for the duration of the incident as deputies negotiated with the suspect, Navarro-Suarez added.

No injuries were reported as of 3:30 p.m., according to Navarro-Suarez.

A Sheriff’s Department Mental Evaluation Team and Bearcat could be seen at the scene.

No information was immediately available surrounding the initial call for service as of the publication of this story.

Emily Alvarenga

Emily Alvarenga

Emily Alvarenga covers features and business for The Signal. She's been at the paper for more than two years now and has spent that time getting to know the Santa Clarita Valley, its residents and their unique stories. Have a story to share? Reach out to Emily at [email protected]

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS