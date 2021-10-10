Residents evacuated following family disturbance

Some Canyon Country residents were evacuated from their homes Sunday as Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to a suspect barricade in a home in the area following a family disturbance.
The incident was reported shortly before 2:30 p.m. on the 18000 block of Delight Street, according to Deputy Juanita Navarro-Suarez of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
Deputies quickly responded to the scene of the reported family disturbance, setting up a containment of the area and initiating evacuation of immediate surrounding residences for their safety, Navarro-Suarez said.
After a two-hour standoff with deputies, the suspect reportedly surrendered and was taken into custody at the scene, according to Deputy Eva Jimenez of SIB.
Delight Street was closed between Bakerton and Bernina avenues for the duration of the incident as deputies negotiated with the suspect, Navarro-Suarez added.
No injuries were reported as of 3:30 p.m., according to Navarro-Suarez.
A Sheriff’s Department Mental Evaluation Team and Bearcat could be seen at the scene.
No information was immediately available surrounding the initial call for service as of the publication of this story.