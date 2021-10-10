Residents evacuated following family disturbance

Some Canyon Country residents were evacuated from their homes Sunday as Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to a suspect barricade in a home in the area following a family disturbance.

The incident was reported shortly before 2:30 p.m. on the 18000 block of Delight Street, according to Deputy Juanita Navarro-Suarez of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

Deputies quickly responded to the scene of the reported family disturbance, setting up a containment of the area and initiating evacuation of immediate surrounding residences for their safety, Navarro-Suarez said.

After a two-hour standoff with deputies, the suspect reportedly surrendered and was taken into custody at the scene, according to Deputy Eva Jimenez of SIB.

A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Bearcat responds to a family disturbance in Canyon Country on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. Bobby Block/The Signal

Delight Street was closed between Bakerton and Bernina avenues for the duration of the incident as deputies negotiated with the suspect, Navarro-Suarez added.

No injuries were reported as of 3:30 p.m., according to Navarro-Suarez.

A Sheriff’s Department Mental Evaluation Team and Bearcat could be seen at the scene.

No information was immediately available surrounding the initial call for service as of the publication of this story.