Saugus High club holds 5K for wounded warriors

Saugus High School’s Young Americans Foundation Club was joined by other students and staff Sunday for a 5K to support the Wounded Warriors Project.

Carrying American flags, participants walked from the school on Centurion Way to the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, raising nearly $1,200 for wounded warriors while also showing their patriotism.

“It’s what America is — you’ve got to give back to those who fought for you,” Ashlynn Kovach, treasurer of the club, said of the event.

The Saugus High School Young Americans Foundation Club arrive at the SCV Sheriff’s Station after a 5K walk from their campus to raise funds for the Wounded Warrior Project Sunday. October 25, 2021. Bobby Block / The Signal.

“I love my country, and I like to support it, so doing stuff like this to support wounded warriors and people who served my country is very important to me,” added Coda Hooper, vice president of the club.

The club began last year with only four members and has grown to around 30 since then, according to Hooper.

“It’s nice to know that people care and share the same ideas as me,” Hooper added. “Our goal is to fit into the lecture hall instead of just one classroom.”

Each month, the club does service projects for the local community, Kovach said, adding, “We’re doing service projects to help out and show our support for what we believe in.”

Club members placed 2,977 American flags in front of their campus to honor and remember the victims of 9/11 last month and are working to plan their next event in honor of Veterans Day next month.

“Our main inspiration is just trying to do good for the community,” added Bryce Ferguson, club president. “I’m so proud of their determination and their work towards this cause.”

