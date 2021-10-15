Saugus man accused of sexual abusing child returns to court

A Saugus man accused of continuous sexual abuse on a child and of committing lewd acts on a child returned to court Wednesday.

Marino Daniele Giammarco, 31, who according to arresting deputies worked as a cook, is alleged to have between Aug. 1, 2016, and April 8, 2019,] committed multiply crimes of sexual abuse on a child under the age of 14, and that he engaged in at least three lewd and lascivious acts on the child.

They also allege that on or about April 9, 2019, Giammarco committed a lewd act on the same child.

Giammarco is set to return on Nov. 5 for a pretrial conference. Pretrial conferences are used for a variety of reasons, including but not limited to: establishing a timeline for concluding all pre-trial activities and possibly setting a tentative trial date at this time, encouraging the settlement of cases, counsel trying to agree on undisputed facts or points of law, and more.

Deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station arrested Giammarco on the afternoon of April 13, 2019, on suspicion of carrying a concealed weapon.

After the case was presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, prosecutors decided to proceed with the sex charge allegations and not the weapons offense.