SCV native, Cincinnati Reds pitcher offering free cleats for kids

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Hunter Greene is returning to his former home of Stevenson Ranch Saturday to meet local kids and give out free baseball cleats.

Greene grew up training at Richard Rioux Park from when he first started playing baseball at 6 years old until the end of high school, he said.

“That was where I put my work in and where I got better as a player,” Greene added. “I’ve done a lot of these cleat giveaways, as well as other community service work, but I wanted to make sure that I was giving back to my home valley.”

The event, which is open to Santa Clarita Valley residents only, is being held in partnership with Full Circle Consulting Systems Inc., and children ages 8-17 are invited to join Greene as he hands out free spikes while supplies last.

“Baseball is an expensive sport, so especially with the pandemic, being able to provide the best of the best for your child, whether it’s cleats or gloves or a baseball bat, it’s super expensive,” Greene added. “I want to help any family that’s had that struggle.”

Children must be present to receive cleats and proof of residency is required. School or parents’ identification, as well as utility bills, are acceptable forms of proof. The event is scheduled 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday at Richard Rioux Park, located at 26233 Faulkner Drive in Stevenson Ranch.