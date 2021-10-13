Seniors hit the jackpot

Kevin MacDonald, CEO SCV Senior Center, right, calls numbers during the BINGO game held in the dinning room of the Bella Vida Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center in Santa Clarita on Tuesday, 101221. Dan Watson/The Signal
Seniors gathered at the Bella Vida Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center Tuesday for the center’s monthly afternoon of bingo event.

Participants donned masks and headed into the center’s dining room to listen to the caller announce the numbers, with winners receiving prizes.

Attendees Evelyn Novack, left, and Donna Dailey mark their cards during the BINGO game held in the dinning room of the Bella Vida Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center in Santa Clarita on Tuesday, 101221. Dan Watson/The Signal

The center has returned to offering some of its events in-person while also offering virtual and outdoor options.

Next up for the center is a courtyard concert on Saturday, featuring ABBAFab, the premiere ABBA experience touring throughout the U.S. ABBAFab is set to sing and dance its way through the hits of one of the best-loved musical groups of all time, ABBA.

Linda Smith celebrates as she calls BINGO, wiinning a $50 gift certicicate for a local restaurant, during the BINGO game held in the dinning room of the Bella Vida Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center in Santa Clarita on Tuesday, 101221. Dan Watson/The Signal

The concert is scheduled 7 p.m. Saturday, and is free to attend for registered seniors, but those wishing to attend must make reservations online or by calling the Senior Center.

The Senior Center is located at 27180 Golden Valley Road in Santa Clarita. For more information, visit myscvcoa.org or call 661-259-9444, ext. 151. 

Dozens of attendees mark their cards during the BINGO game held in the dinning room of the Bella Vida Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center in Santa Clarita on Tuesday, 101221. Dan Watson/The Signal
Emily Alvarenga covers features and business for The Signal. She's been at the paper for more than two years now and has spent that time getting to know the Santa Clarita Valley, its residents and their unique stories. Have a story to share? Reach out to Emily at [email protected]

