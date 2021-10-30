Signal announces Top 51 honorees

The Santa Clarita Valley Signal announced its annual Top 51 list this week, ahead of a planned ceremony to recognize the SCV’s most influential men and women.

The list is meant as a recognition and a thank you for the work they do to make the SCV a great place to live, according to Signal Publisher Richard Budman.

“These people help make the city such a great community, and such a great place to live and work,” Budman said.

This year marks the 17th year The Signal has created the list, with state Sen. Scott Wilk earning the top spot in 2021 for his body of work — not just this past year, but also through more than a decade of public service to the SCV since first being elected to serve the 38th Assembly District in 2012. Prior to that office, Wilk was an elected member of the Santa Clarita Community College District board, which oversees College of the Canyons.

Budman praised Wilk’s repeated calls for fiscal responsibility and transparency in Sacramento, as well as his authorship of bills that benefit the SCV.

His leadership and influence could be seen in his calls for better management of the state’s Employment Development Department as the recent pandemic exposed major problems, and then called for accountability with respect to a COVID-19-testing facility with a massive state contract due to reports that raised questions about its results.

This is just one of more than 50 examples of the leaders who work to make the SCV a better place, a list that also includes the leader of the SCV Sheriff’s Station, school board members, attorneys, as well as business, faith and community leaders and city officials among many others.

A private event to recognize the Top 51 honorees is scheduled to take place next month.