Six Flags Magic Mountain to build world’s tallest single-track coaster

Six Flags Magic Mountain unveiled plans for a new, record-breaking roller coaster last week.

In partnership with Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment and DC, the Valencia amusement park is set to debut WONDER WOMAN Flight of Courage, next summer.

This is set to be the park’s 20th coaster — the most at any theme park in the world — debuting as the tallest and longest single-rail coaster in the world.

The coaster is set to immerse riders into the story of Wonder Woman as she obtains her superpowers, with more than 3,300 feet of track at 13 stories tall and speeds of up to 58 mph.

“This is a historic milestone for our park as we introduce the latest addition to our unrivaled coaster dynasty,” park President Don McCoy said in a prepared statement. “Our partnership with Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment makes this accomplishment even more exciting, as we integrate the legacy of an iconic DC superhero into the theming of the ride.”

The coaster is set to be located in the DC UNIVERSE area of the park, which is scheduled to undergo an expansion and remodel, including a new restaurant and bar experience, and retail locations.