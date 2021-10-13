Soroptimists to host 10th annual fashion show and boutique Nov. 14

News release

Soroptimist International of Greater Santa Clarita Valley is gearing up for its 10th Annual Fashion Show and Boutique. “Making Dreams a Reality,” this year’s theme, is scheduled Sunday, Nov. 14, at the Hyatt Regency in Valencia.

Chaired by Sandi Naba and co-chair Lissa Mahler, the event will be an afternoon of fashion, shopping and entertainment. The boutique will be open to the public beginning at 10 a.m. and the fashion show begins at noon. “We look forward to this year’s show,” said Naba. “It will have some new highlights and truly be an exciting event.”

Guests will enjoy entertainment provided by Tommy Peacock along with Willy Arroyo and Ingrid Blanco of D’Wilfri Dance Art & Entertainment. Tara Rice, founder/pageant coach of Miss West Coast Productions Inc., will be producing and directing the fashion show while Ed Masterson will serve as the emcee.

Live auction items include an African safari, a Ventura Harbor tour on “lovey,” a private dinner for eight prepared by Chef Daniel Otto of The Old Town Junction, and Matisse Lithographs. There will be a variety of baskets on display for the silent auction and items that include: a SchlickArt experience, a foursome at the Valencia Country Club, date night at the Hyatt Regency Valencia with brunch, and a private wine tasting at the home of Joel and Judy Cox of Mystic Hills Winery in Paso Robles.

Soroptimist International of Greater Santa Clarita Valley is a global volunteer organization that provides women and girls with access to the education and training they need to achieve economic empowerment. Funds from the fashion show will go toward SIGSCV’s three pillars: women’s health, women’s crisis and celebrating women. Your financial support will also help fund scholarships to single women supporting a family who are returning to college through SIGSCV’s Live Your Dream Award program.

Sponsorship opportunities are still available, and tickets can be purchased at www.sigscv.org. For more information, contact event chair Sandi Naba at [email protected] or 661-645-1893.