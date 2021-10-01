Three men arrested on suspicion of stealing $5,000 worth of generators and an air compressor

Three men were arrested on suspicion of grand theft after being accused of stealing two generators and an air compressor valued at approximately $5,000.

The original thefts of the items occurred on Sept. 18 and 19 on the 27400 block of Avenue Scott in Valencia, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

“They used some kind of grinding equipment, which gave them access to the two generators that were just basically on the ground, chained up to the rear of the trailer,” said Sgt. Steve Sgrignoli of the SCV Sheriff’s Station. He added that they came back a second time on Sept. 19. “They ended up stealing an air compressor from the same unit.”

Sgrignoli said the three items, in total, were estimated to be worth approximately $5,000.

“Through an investigation with deputies from the Crime Impact Team, along with detectives from our Burglary/Fraud Team, they were able to pick up a license plate that led them to a residence in Hesperia,” Arriaga said.

With the help of the Hesperia Police Department, a search warrant was served at the residence, leading to three arrests. Two of the men arrested also had active outstanding warrants, sheriff’s officials said.

“A search of the property resulted in the recovery of a stolen motorcycle from an unrelated report,” said Arriaga. “The three males were booked for grand theft, and as for the stolen items, deputies conducted a followup investigation and were able to locate some of the items at a pawn shop.”