U.S. Marshals respond to vehicle pursuit that ended in rollover crash

A report of a pursuit ended in a rollover crash on Sierra Highway and a response from the United States Marshals Service on Monday, according to law enforcement personnel.

The report of the crash was first received at 12:25 p.m. on Sierra Highway, under the Interstate 5 and Highway 14 overpass, according to Officer Josh Greengard, a spokesman for the California Highway Patrol Newhall Office.

A report of a pursuit ended in a rollover crash on Sierra Highway and a response from the United States Marshals Service on Monday, according to law enforcement personnel. Bobby Block / The Signal

“It was possibly a pursuit the Pasadena Police Department had,” said Greengard. “The suspect crashed at Sierra Highway, under the I-5/CA-14, overpass. We are handling the traffic collision. Pasadena PD, I think, is handling the arrest.”

Sgt. Crees with the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force said the suspect in the vehicle had been wanted out of Glendale for a felonious allegation.

One person was transported to the hospital as a result of the crash, according to CHP officials.