What Fashion Nova Has Done to Become One of the World’s Most Diverse Brands

Fashion Nova, a Los Angeles-based fashion house, has become a household name in the fashion market, gaining a massive online global following in its different social media platforms such as Instagram and TikTok. Today Fashion Nova has grown into one of the most diverse brands and here are some of the reasons why:

High Rate of Newness

Fashion Nova has set the bar high when it comes to releasing new pieces to the market. This fashion house works with over 1,000 competent manufacturers who are able to whip up samples from the original concept within 24 hours.

The samples are then made photograph-ready for the in-house models within another 24 hours. After this, Fashion Nova floods its social media pages with eye-catching photos of its models in the newly produced pieces, leaving millions of fans thirsting for the same.

This unmatched production rate places Fashion Nova in a better position to produce outfits in different styles, sizes, and colorways to meet the needs of different clients. Besides, this newness rate keeps Fashion Nova ahead of its competitors.

Price Factor

This reputable fashion house is known for its affordability. Compared to other competing brands, Fashion Nova sells its products at customer-friendly prices without compromising on quality.

Most of its products retail for less than $50, meaning even a regular customer can afford them.

Size Inclusivity

Fashion Nova also stands out in its size range. Most of its pieces come in sizes XS to 3X and sometimes 4X.

Since its launch in 2006, by its founder and CEO Richard Sashian, this fashion has strived to serve the underserved by producing outfits for people of all sizes, heights, and body shapes.

This general size inclusivity has helped Fashion Nova win the hearts of the overly petite and the voluptuous who were previously underserved.

Fashion Nova offers trendy, quality, and affordable outfits for people of diverse sizes, shapes, and heights!

And besides trendy outfits for women, this fashion house also produces men’s and kid’s outfits! It’s a go-to shop for the whole family.

Influencer Power

This global fashion brand understands the value of influencer power and invests heavily in it. In a statement during one of his interviews, Mr. Saghian revealed that the brand works with between 3,00 to 5,000 influencers and celebrities to market its products.

The influencers are of different races, ages, heigh, sizes, and body shapes. Others have huge online followings, while others are still growing but have an active online community.

This general mix-up of influencers and celebrities gives Fashion Nova global coverage making it one of the fastest-growing brands worldwide.

Some of the popular faces behind Fashion Nova include Cardi B, Kylie Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, Blac Chyna, and Megan Thee Stallion, to mention a few.

Community-Based Initiatives

Very few fashion brands participate in giving back to the community. But Fashion Nova has set the trend for them by engaging in different community-based initiatives to help the minority and underserved in the community.

In April 2020, Fashion Nova launched a non-profit department known as Fashion Nova Cares to oversee the running of all its philanthropic initiatives.

This brand partnered with Cardi B in April 2020 to help the minority Americans who had been hit hard by the effects of the pandemic. Again the same year. Fashion Nova took part in making generous donations towards the Black Lives Matter (BLM) to help in the fight against racial inequality and social injustices.

And as if that wasn’t enough, this brand teamed up with Megan Thee Stallion in march 2021 to run a philanthropic initiative dubbed Women on Top. This project offered financial help to different women-based institutions and women entrepreneurs, and female students.

FashionNova always goes the extra mile to stay ahead of competitors, making it one of the most diverse brands in the fashion industry.