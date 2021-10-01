Woman arrested on suspicion of crashing car while high with child as passenger

A woman was arrested on suspicion of crashing her car while driving high with her 10-year-old daughter in a passenger seat, according to sheriff’s officials.

The report of the crashed vehicle was received after 1 a.m. Wednesday on the southbound side of Interstate 5 at Rye Canyon Road.

The 47-year-old Ventura woman is alleged to have been “driving a 2013 Audi with her 10-year-old daughter in the car,” said Officer Josh Greengard, a spokesman for the California Highway Patrol Newhall Office. “(She) veered off the freeway and collided with the dirt embankments.”

There were suspected minor injuries to both occupants, according to Greengard.

“During the investigation, (the woman) was suspected to be under the influence of drugs and was arrested,” Greengard said.

She was arrested on suspicion of DUI of any drug, and held in lieu of $200,000 bail.