AirPhysio Review – Does It Help Improve Your Breathing Naturally?

Does AirPhysio meet up to the hype? AirPhysio is a natural breathing improvement system. Continue reading to learn more about AirPhysio and how it works.

Are you curious to know our final verdict? Here’s what we think of the AirPhysio device, in a nutshell:

Editor Rating: 9.5/10

Award-winning product Recommended by pulmonologists Safe, drug-free, and effective Thousands of great customer reviews

Get the AirPhysio Black Friday / Cyber Monday discount here

AirPhysio employs an award-winning patented Oscillating Positive Expiratory Pressure (OPEP) approach to assist in improving breathing naturally. The gadget, which was developed and patented in Australia, is a doctor-recommended and pulmonologist-approved method of breathing improvement. It is an OPEP device that opens your airway, clears it of mucus and other pollutants, and makes breathing easier. Numerous individuals have respiratory difficulties as a result of mucus accumulation. Certain medical problems might result in an increased mucus accumulation. AirPhysio claims that it targets and supports these disorders in various ways, making breathing easier. To use AirPhysio, just place the gadget in your mouth and breathe normally, forcing air through the system. AirPhysio generates positive pressure inside your airway and lungs when you breathe. Positive pressure loosens mucus, enabling the body to eject it.

What Is AirPhysio?

Individuals may ask why anybody would want to use AirPhysio in the first place. AirPhysio is a medical-grade, FDA-registered mucus cleaning and lung expansion device. The device is suitable for most adolescents and adults. Even though this gadget is not suitable for persons with serious lung issues, it may benefit those with moderate respiratory difficulties. For example, this gadget is a helpful option in situations where you’re experiencing frequent shortness of breath. This device is thought to boost your tolerance to exercise and the rate at which you can exercise, as well as decrease your recovery time in between workout sessions.

Additionally, aging often takes its toll on us, in which case our lungs are usually the first targets. As we age and our lungs weaken, we are at risk for many respiratory illnesses and diseases. For example, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and many more. The AirPhysio device has a wide variety of uses, many of which contribute to the consumer’s well-being.

After all of this information about our own personal health, it’s important that we take a step back to really understand and appreciate how AirPhysio really works. AirPhysio improves your breathing in a variety of ways. For example, by removing mucus from your airway, and by expanding and strengthening your lungs. AirPhysio does more than only clear mucus from your airway and lungs. The device could also help strengthen and condition your lungs. After using AirPhysio, many individuals report taking deeper, more powerful breaths.

Who Should Use AirPhysio?

This gadget is primarily designed to help the user’s breathing, which is very important given that COVID-19’s primary symptom is an inability to breathe. Note that this device cannot help prevent or cure illnesses or viruses. However, it might be useful in strengthening the lungs and airways of those who are at a greater risk of contracting them. For many, just one usage of this device has made a positive impact. Users claim that the device has removed mucus from their lungs, enhancing personal hygiene, respiration, and lung air capacity.

Consumers may use the AirPhysio breath training gadget to improve their breathing without taking any additional supplements. This is a bonus, as some supplements could have a negative impact on one’s ability to fight off infection. The device’s many positive reviews claim that the device improves breathing quality after just one use. AirPhysio users will see a significant increase in their lungs’ ability to take in oxygen due to their regular usage of the device. People with asthma, COPD, and other breathing disorders might benefit from using the patented AirPhysio device, authorized and recommended by leading pulmonologists and doctors.

Get the AirPhysio Black Friday / Cyber Monday discount here

The AirPhysio gadget uses no chemicals or synthetic components. Hence, users are able to expand and strengthen their lungs without the use of steroids or other potentially harmful chemicals. According to the manufacturer, clinical tests show that this method is safe and effective for those with sore throats, coughs that produce phlegm and wheezing, problems sleeping, chest congestion, and respiratory infections.

Airphysio Works Best for the Following Individuals:

AirPhysio may be used to treat a wide range of respiratory issues. For example, people who suffer from asthma, COPD, or chronic bronchitis might find this gadget to be quite helpful. Respiratory infections could produce lung obstructions, which is extremely dangerous. As a result of these obstructions, the affected person is unable to breathe. If that was not enough, the mucus the body produces as a result of the infection could also make matters worse. In such situations, the aid of AirPhysio is a great option to ease symptoms and encourage better breathing.

As you become older, your health takes on a greater significance. Due to the deterioration of the human immune system as we age, we are more susceptible to respiratory illnesses that could be deadly. Furthermore, chronic respiratory disorders tend to affect those beyond the age of 65.

You might be wondering, as a senior, what can you do to keep yourself safe? If you’re concerned about your respiratory well-being, you might want to consider purchasing an AirPhysio device. AirPhysio is recognized for its ability to strengthen the lung’s capacity. Regardless of your age, you will be able to breathe freely with the help of this device.

Smoking is known to cause lung damage, weakening your respiratory system. A great majority of diseases caused by smoking are thought to target the lungs and respiratory system. While quitting smoking helps to combat the likelihood of these illnesses, even ex-smokers aren’t exempt from these health risks. An example of one of these lung-related illnesses includes carbon monoxide poisoning.

Many of the unpleasant symptoms associated with smoking-related diseases may be alleviated by using AirPhysio. At the same time, this device strengthens and improves the lungs, which is great news for smokers.

Innovative OPEP Device

AirPhysio is a member of the OPEP family of products. Lung training systems and breathing trainers are just some of the numerous names they go by.

In general, OPEP devices all perform the same functions. OPEP devices could improve breathing because they use oscillating positive expiratory pressure (OPEP). Once the pressure dislodges the mucus and other pollutants in your airway, you might find that you’re able to breathe easier.

Some people report a tingling sensation while using AirPhysio and other OPEP devices. This sensation is caused by the oscillating positive expiratory pressure. As the oscillations and the pressure pulsate, the mucus and other impurities lining the walls of your airway are pushed away.

Most OPEP devices use a valve or similar mechanism to generate oscillation. The device fills your lungs and airways with positive pressure as your lungs and airway swing between high and low resistance. As with a balloon, the positive pressure has an expanding effect. Thus, it keeps your lungs and airway open. The expanding and contracting of your lungs causes vibrations as you breathe, dislodging mucus.

OPEP devices usually allow you to alter the resistance to suit your needs. For example, it’s possible to raise the resistance as your lungs get more powerful and clear. If you’re just beginning, it might be best to keep the resistance low until your lungs are stronger.

Devices that use OPEP could cost anywhere from $30 to $200. You can purchase devices like these online or at your local drugstore. The AirPhysio device uses complex valves in high-end systems to generate oscillation. Additionally, it uses a cone and a ball to generate the same oscillations as more expensive instruments.

As a whole, AirPhysio promises to provide you with the same level of efficiency as a more expensive system without the same hefty price tag.

Get the AirPhysio Black Friday / Cyber Monday discount here

Customer Reviews of Airphysio

Since its introduction, AirPhysio has sold more than $1.2 million worth of goods. Various customers consider AirPhysio an effective tool for clearing mucus from the lungs. Several physicians and pulmonologists have praised AirPhysio.

Plenty of customer testimonials can be found on the AirPhyiso website, which lists a slew of happy users. More than 80,000 individuals have benefited from AirPhysio’s services, according to the company’s website. Here are a few testimonials from real customers:

AirPhysio’s advantages were questioned by a lady who had previously been prescribed medications for severe asthma. Even though steroids treated her asthma, she discovered that AirPhysio truly helped clear her airways without the use of medication.

Thanks to AirPhysio’s effectiveness in clearing the mucus from her lungs and respiratory system, another lady characterized AirPhysio as a “wonder gadget.” She claimed that after just one use of AirPhysio, she coughed up many impurities that were otherwise lodged in her respiratory system. She had been facing a three-week battle with pneumonia and was having a difficult time breathing, but discovered that AirPhysio helped ease her symptoms.

A registered nurse (RN) left a review on the AirPhysio sales website with a glowing review. She advocated for the device to treat lung-related illnesses like pneumonia. Additionally, the RN recommended AirPhysio to athletes that are looking to boost their lung capacity. She feels that AirPhysio may help individuals improve their breathing for various causes and in a variety of settings.

AirPhysio has a noticeable effect on most people the first time they use it. After a few weeks of usage, most consumers reported increasing advantages. Other users have reported both AirPhysio’s long-term and short-term advantages.

After using AirPhysio effectively, some users discontinue their medications and cease treatment methods they’ve used previously According to one user with COPD and chronic bronchitis, she no longer uses albuterol, takes steroids, or utilizes any nebulizers. AirPhysio is the sole therapy she uses.

Overall, AirPhysio has received positive feedback from physicians, nurses, pulmonologists, and the general public. There are various reasons why individuals use AirPhysio, but the most common is to enhance their lung capacity.

Get the AirPhysio Black Friday / Cyber Monday offer here

How Does AirPhysio Work?

The AirPhysio device is an excellent gadget that physicians prescribe for naturally improving one’s breathing. According to the manufacturers, the following are some critical ways in which the gadget operates:

Pulmonologists and other physicians endorse AirPhysio as a natural technique to enhance your breathing. Numerous pulmonologists especially advocate AirPhysio to improve breathing by dislodging mucus from the airway using pressure. After the mucus is dislodged, your body will be able to naturally eliminate it. AirPhysio assists you in maintaining proper lung hygiene while preserving and regaining maximum lung capacity.

One great feature about AirPhysio is that you can immediately feel the gadget in action after just one use. In other words, you don’t need to wait weeks or even months to reap the device’s benefits. Many customers advocate the effectiveness of AirPhysio in their reviews. In just a short time, your lungs will become considerably cleaner, making breathing a breeze. The longer you use AirPhysio, the stronger and healthier your lungs will get.

AirPhysio is legitimate medical equipment — not a home cure or remedy. In fact, physicians prescribe it for respiratory disorders. Hundreds of pulmonologists and other medical specialists endorse AirPhysio to possibly assist with symptoms such as asthma, atelectasis, emphysema, bronchiectasis, COPD, and bronchitis.

Certain physicians give medications to aid with breathing. Other physicians may prescribe surgery or other forms of therapy. AirPhysio operates uniquely. It’s a completely natural, safe, effective, and drug-free method of improving your breathing. You’re removing mucus from your airways, which naturally improves your regular breathing patterns.

AirPhysio is portable and easy to use, making it convenient to bring with you when on the move, traveling, or at work. Simply take AirPhysio out of your pocket, blow into it for a few seconds, and then store it. It’s that simple. It’s just as discrete – if not more so – than asthma puffers and other forms of therapy. AirPhysio is a high-quality product made from medical-grade materials. You may purchase an AirPhysio device online, even without a prescription.

AirPhysio Usage Guide

By using the device at least twice a day, the user’s natural breathing could be improved. AirPhysio should be used more often if a patient’s problems persist. The device requires minimal effort to enhance lung health. All the user has to do is blow into the gadget to use it. In order to use AirPhysio correctly, the user should exhale while aligning the mouthpiece, which should face upright.

Before you exhale into the device, take a long, deep breath in. Next, hold your breath for a few seconds. Once you’ve done that, you can insert the device into your mouth and begin to exhale. If you’ve used the AirPhysio device properly, the mucus in your airway will loosen and you’ll be able to clear the debris with a strong cough.

With the use of AirPhysio, you can take advantage of the benefits of clear breathing without the use of decongestants. In addition, you don’t have to worry about experiencing any negative side effects. As mentioned previously, the AirPhysio device is natural and completely drug-free.

Despite its simplicity, the device’s advantages are substantial. Users will find a steel ball and a round cone within each device; the whole device is secured behind a cover that you can remove and carefully clean after use by washing and air-drying it. There is no need for surgery. However, this gadget is not always a replacement for medical care.

Use your AirPhysio device by following these steps:

Deepen your breath into your abdomen and fill it to the brim. As you inhale, hold your breath for two to three seconds, then exhale via the AirPhysio device in your mouth for between three and five seconds to clear your lungs. As a general rule of thumb, don’t attempt to blow too forcefully too soon. Doing so might lead you to over-exert your lung muscles, resulting in a tightness in your chest. Generally speaking, most individuals can get it oscillating without too much effort, while others could have a hard time getting it going at all. You should be able to raise the ball bearing slightly off the cone and get it vibrating after your lungs have reached their maximum capacity. Keep your cheeks firmly pressed together to increase the vibrations in your chest while you adjust the gadget so that the cap is towards the ceiling. A cough may be necessary if you see mucus gathering at the top of your lungs or the back of your throat after you have exhaled via the device.

Repeat steps 1 through 5 for up to 5 minutes, taking two deep breaths between each session to avoid feeling lightheaded and dizzy.

Get the AirPhysio Black Friday / Cyber Monday offer here

Main Features of AirPhysio

Get Rid of Mucus the Natural Way: As previously stated, AirPhysio expands the airways and removes mucus from the lungs, allowing for better breathing. AirPhysio does not need any medicines or other intrusive methods to treat airway obstructions. You don’t need to eat anything to get rid of mucus from your body. There are no medications or chemicals involved with AirPhysio, a major selling point for the gadget. As a result of its advantages, you can keep your lungs clean, and rebuild your lung capacity and maintain it. AirPhysio provides both short-term and long-term advantages. After a few breaths, you’ll notice a noticeable improvement in your breathing. As you utilize AirPhysio, your lungs will get clearer, stronger, and healthier over time. When you utilize the gadget for a longer period, you’ll notice greater advantages.

The recipient of several awards: Yiwu Import Trade, China’s third-largest import trade expo, awarded AirPhysio its International “Best Product” award in May 2017. The “Start-Up Business of the Year” award was given to this gadget in the same year. For that year, just 10 of them were handed out. Modern Living with Kathy Ireland, a US television program, featured this product in 2018.

Recommended by a physician and not requiring a prescription: Sales website claims that AirPhysio is a doctor-recommended gadget for various respiratory disorders, including asthma and COPD. Even though it’s always a good idea to see a doctor before using it, prescriptions aren’t required to purchase it. AirPhysio, unlike other breath training devices, is a patented, unique design proven to enhance your breathing. Scientifically proven, it might help you treat a variety of lung ailments.

Convenient Size & Easy Operation: AirPhysio is rather basic in terms of applications. All people must inhale and then exhale through the gadget; there are no batteries or refills needed. As a result of its small size, AirPhysio significantly enhances convenience. According to the manufacturer, most individuals feel a noticeable improvement in breathing within the first few breaths of using AirPhysio.

Refund Policy of AirPhysio

GetAirPhysio.io provides refunds for orders made within 30 days after purchase. Your item must be returned in its original packaging to be eligible for a refund. Proof of purchase is also required (like your order number).

You have 30 days from the date of purchase to obtain a refund. Shipping fees will be deducted from your refund. Email [email protected] to begin the refund procedure.

AirPhysio Warranty

A one-year guarantee is included with AirPhysio. The manufacturer’s faults are covered for one year from the date of purchase.

AirPhysio Creators

Australian innovators came up with the idea for AirPhysio, a portable oxygen concentrator. The product is manufactured in Australia by an Australian-owned firm. It’s also patented and has won several awards. In 2017, the team received the Australian Entrepreneur of the Year award.

The developers of AirPhysio joined an e-commerce firm called GiddyUp to offer the product online. GetAirPhysio.io is owned and operated by GiddyUp. In purchasing AirPhysio via GetAirPhysio.io, you’ll be doing your part to support the original creators.

Scientific Evidence Behind AirPhysio

AirPhysio isn’t an internet gimmick. It is an award-winning, patent-protected medical equipment that clinicians have used throughout Australia and the globe.

Asthma Australia and AirPhysio have teamed together to improve awareness of the disease. The item has the Australian-made seal of approval. ‘In Australia, it was named the 2017 Start-Up Business of the Year.

AirPhysio, like other Oscillating Positive Expiratory Pressure (OPEP) devices, has been recommended by doctors. These devices benefit from asthma, COPD, cystic fibrosis, bronchiectasis, and other illnesses.

You have a hard time clearing up tainted mucus when you have these illnesses. According to the AirPhysio website, this is how it works:

“These situations hinder the body’s capacity to eliminate tainted mucus. Asthmatics lose 5-25 ml/yr of lung capacity, whereas smokers lose 33 ml/yr each year. This may lead to shortness of breath after a few steps or a brief jog.”

An AirPhysio device may be used to treat several respiratory disorders, including Asthma; Atelectasis; Cystic Fibro, COPD; Emphyxia; and Chronic Bronchitis; all of which can be treated with an AirPhysio device.

Some AirPhysio customers may not have any of these illnesses; they are just elderly or smokers who have difficulty breathing.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is AirPhysio capable of treating any respiratory issues?

According to pulmonologists and physicians, what kinds of ailments might AirPhysio alleviate? It’s conceivable. Medical-grade materials and FDA-registered design make this device very efficient against respiratory system problems. All-natural features of this gadget allow consumers to use it to treat ailments such as asthma, COPD, smokers cough, and bronchiectasis, among others.

Are there any unfamiliar adverse effects associated with the use of the AirPhysio?

AirPhysio has no known adverse effects at this time. A medical issue may need consulting with an expert before usage.

How may AirPhysio assist the user with a variety of ailments?

The first time of use, most individuals begin to feel the benefits they are hoping for. Even after a full night’s sleep, users will notice that their lungs are significantly cleaner than before, resulting in more strong and healthier lungs over time. Customers have described it as a life-changing gadget for reducing symptoms such as wheezing and a sore throat and respiratory infections, and problems sleeping.

Is using the AirPhysio device painful?

No. Some persons get a tingling sensation in their throat, resulting in a cough. As a typical response to the body’s attempt to rid itself of mucus in the airways, this is neither painful nor abnormal. In most cases, clearing the mucus from the body lifts the heaviness felt in the chest.

Is it necessary to use AirPhysio every day?

The frequency of usage is totally up to the individual consumer. However, it is common for individuals to use it many times each day. When used regularly, the most significant changes will occur. The manufacturers suggest using AirPhyiso twice a day for optimum results.

What does AirPhysio purchase include?

There are six parts to the AirPhysio: the round cone, the stainless steel ball, a protective cover, a mouthpiece, and the base. Different steel ball sizes are available for a more personalized experience. Children should play with little steel balls, while adults should play with regular-sized steel balls.

When and how should I clean my AirPhysio?

Each time you use AirPhysio, users must dismantle the device to remove moisture and mucus from the internal components. You should clean it using tap water and either mild soap or detergent. Then, you should rinse and dry it with a clean towel.

Is unlocking AirPhysio’s kid lock function difficult?

It’s not true. To begin, users have instructions to hold the transparent cover with one hand while using the other hand to operate the machine. Twisting 0.3″ anti-clockwise is ideal for the transparent cap. All you need to do next is Disassemble and pull out the transparent cover.

Is the AirPhysio gadget safe for children?

Yes. However, only children above the age of four can use it to cure their throats. Children who experience breathing problems for an extended period should consult with their doctor to rule out anything more serious. The gadget has several specific safety precautions, such as a child-resistant cap, to make this gadget hard to dismantle without the right instructions, ensuring its safety near children.

Is it possible to share this gadget with more than one person at a time?

There is a potential that the user’s germs may transmit to another person even if they are blowing into the gadget. The developers warn against it, even though it is technically conceivable. Fortunately, there are a variety of options for stocking up.

How frequently will AirPhysio need to be replaced?

Normally, you do not need to replace the device at all. If there are any design flaws, the product has a one-year guarantee. If you have any more queries or issues, you may reach the customer support staff at [email protected] or by calling 1300 723 110.

Conclusion

An Australian firm created AirPhysio to help people clean and widen their airways so that they can breathe more easily and prevent or cure respiratory disorders. The gadget may treat various respiratory diseases. It clears the lungs without the need for prescription or over-the-counter medications. Maybe there will still be some mucus left after one application, but it only takes many treatments a day to clean up the airways and lungs over time. Breathing into this gadget reduces mucus for some users. Visit the official AirPhysio website to discover more about the firm and the design, as well as how it might enhance your lung health.

Get the AirPhysio Black Friday / Cyber Monday offer here

All in all, AirPhysio relies on the concepts of OPEP to help people breathe better. People of various ages with varied respiratory-related illnesses may benefit from this device, even though it may seem to be very useful for the elderly. Even while this technology may not be able to help individuals with serious health concerns, it is encouraging to know that moderate instances may be reversed to some extent.

In addition, AirPhysio doesn’t include any chemicals or medications, making it a truly natural treatment that may be able to improve lungs’ capacity. This gadget is worth the money because of its features and recognition. Considering that AirPhysio has a money-back guarantee and a one-year warranty, makes it a safe purchase. In addition, the official website provides a comprehensive user guide to answer any queries or problems.

Related articles

ThePhotoStick Omni Review