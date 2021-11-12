Blissy Pillowcase Review: All You Need To Know About Blissy Silk Pillowcase

Blissy Pillowcase Review:

We humans are generally vulnerable while asleep. Sleep, even though very important to our health and development, also comes with its own problems especially when we sleep in the wrong setting or clothing. The type and nature of the clothing in contact with our skin invariably affects how long and how well we sleep. Once clothing is mentioned one’s mind goes straight to his/her sleep overall and bedsheets but it’s actually more than that, which is why some persons neglect it and still get affected negatively. Your pillow case is as much important as other clothing used for sleeping.

Are you tired of waking up with tangled hair as a result of the tugging effect of your pillowcase? Are you tired of waking up feeling too hot and all sweaty as a result of the material your pillowcase is made of? Do you wake up feeling sick as a result of allergens accumulated in your pillow case after a few days of use?

Are you tired of feeling uncomfortable as a result of the odor coming out from your pillow case even after frequent laundry? Do you wake up with an overly oily or dry face as a result of the absorptive effect of your pillowcase? Has your skin been deteriorating even after using the best cosmetic products and ruling out other causes except your pillow case? Then this article is what you have been looking for.

In this article, I will be introducing a pillow case which promises to provide the answer to the above highlighted problems and even more- The Blissy Silk Pillowcase. Most traditional pillowcases are made of materials with high absorptive properties. They end up absorbing moisture and dirt from your hair. This dirt then gets stuck and provide a breeding group for microorganisms which in turn harm your skin in countless ways. It can cause itching and in susceptible persons, allergic reactions which can be mild or severe.

They can also make one’s skin to wrinkle causing quick aging. This is unlike the Blissy Silk pillowcase which does exactly the opposite of what most traditional pillowcases offer. It was made from silk which does not harbor microorganisms or evoke an allergic reaction. This pillowcase also does not cause friction unlike traditional pillowcases that cause friction thereby tangling your hair and causing discomfort which can shorten your sleep.

The manufacturers of this product used the best material employed in the production of a pillowcase. The different customer reviews from verified buyers also supported the claims made by this wonderful pillowcase. The Blissy Pillowcase from our research is a good product which is durable and has lots of value.

In this Blissy Pillowcase Review article, I will be introducing this product and discussing in details; the different features, Pros and Cons, frequently asked questions and some customer reviews. All these will help you to make an informed purchase and to answer all the questions you might have about this product, Instructions on where to buy this product and a link to the manufacturers’ website can also be found in this article. Let’s get started!

What is Blissy Silk Pillowcase?

Blissy Silk Pillowcase Reviews

Blissy Silk Pillowcase is a pillow cover that is made with mulberry silk with additional antibacterial properties. Most Pillowcases in the global market is made of materials that easily absorb and retain moisture. This is detrimental because the absorbed moisture from a breeding ground for bacteria and other microbes. The microbes harbored by the pillowcase shed cellular waste products which produce foul smell and can cause itching to the skin.

The Blissy Silk Pillowcase does not absorb moisture from your face or fair and so does not harbor microorganisms, keeping the pillowcase neater and healthier even after some days of use. This feature of this product means that the blissy silk pillowcase would require less laundry than your traditional pillowcase.

The silk which is the main raw material used in the production of this product is smooth and comfortable to the skin. It does not cause tangling of your hair or cause frays and breakage. In addition to having these amazing features, the Blissy Silk Pillowcase also has a temperature regulating properties. This means that the pillowcase has the ability to keep you comfortable even during unfavorable weather conditions.

Seeing the multiple features and benefits of the Blissy Silk Pillowcase, one would naturally expect the price to be really high but that’s not the case. This product is really affordable and will not cause a huge financial strain on intending buyers. The process of purchasing this product is also quite easy. You just need to visit the official website from the comfort of your bed. After placing a successful order, a confirmation email will be sent to you with your order details. The product will be delivered to your desired location within the expected time.

Below, we will be discussing the various features of the Blissy Silk Pillowcase in detail.

Features of Blissy Silk Pillow Case

Blissy Pillowcase Reviews

The Blissy Silk Pillowcase has so many amazing features which cannot be easily found in your traditional pillowcases,let’s look at some of the verified features of this wonderful product.

Anti Aging – This product is made with Mulberry silk is less absorbent than most traditional pillowcases. This leaves your face as they are even while you sleep. This is unlike your traditional pillowcases that absorb moisture from your face leaving your skin dry,this consequently causes cracks that speed up the aging process of your skin.

– This product is made with Mulberry silk is less absorbent than most traditional pillowcases. This leaves your face as they are even while you sleep. This is unlike your traditional pillowcases that absorb moisture from your face leaving your skin dry,this consequently causes cracks that speed up the aging process of your skin. 43% Less friction – It is very common to wake up with creases on your face when using a traditional pillow case. The Blissy Silk Pillowcase does not cause such as it causes less friction than your traditional pillowcase.

– It is very common to wake up with creases on your face when using a traditional pillow case. The Blissy Silk Pillowcase does not cause such as it causes less friction than your traditional pillowcase. No toxic chemicals – Sleeping makes one vulnerable to all sorts of things meaning that it’s easier to inhale toxic chemicals from your bedding while sleeping. The manufacturers of the Blissy Silk Pillowcase made sure their product does not contain any toxic chemical which might cause harm to your skin

– Sleeping makes one vulnerable to all sorts of things meaning that it’s easier to inhale toxic chemicals from your bedding while sleeping. The manufacturers of the Blissy Silk Pillowcase made sure their product does not contain any toxic chemical which might cause harm to your skin 100% Pure Mulberry Silk– Blissy Silk Pillowcase was made from 100% pure mulberry silk. They met the strictest guidelines from OEKO TEX.

22 Momme 6A Grade Fibres – 22 Momme is one of the highest weight silks there is, which means it is higher quality, thicker and silkier than cheaper alternatives.

– 22 Momme is one of the highest weight silks there is, which means it is higher quality, thicker and silkier than cheaper alternatives. Moisture Retention – The ability to not absorb the much needed moisture from your face is a very essential feature of this product. Traditional pillowcase leave your face dry after sleeping

– The ability to not absorb the much needed moisture from your face is a very essential feature of this product. Traditional pillowcase leave your face dry after sleeping Antibacterial – The Silk material used in the production of the Blissy Silk Pillowcase is resistant to dust mites, fungus and mold.

– The Silk material used in the production of the Blissy Silk Pillowcase is resistant to dust mites, fungus and mold. Hypoallergenic – Some traditional pillowcases are made of materials capable of evoking an allergic reaction which can be mild or severe. This is unlike this product that was made using materials and products that are very favorable to your skin.

<Click Here Now To Get Your Own Blissy Pillow Case Directly From The Official Website>

Benefits of Blissy Pillowcase Reviews

Blissy Silk Pillowcase Reviews

Gives One Better & Cooler Sleep

The Blissy Silk Pillowcase has so many features that afford one a sound and cool sleep. It is made of Mulberry silk which is very soothing to the skin. The temperature regulating properties also keeps one cool even during harsh weather conditions giving one a sound sleep.

Does not evoke allergies

Not all clothing is good for your skin. Most traditional pillowcases are made with raw materials that can cause allergic reactions. You wake up feeling all teary, sometimes these traditional pillowcases leave your face puffy upon waking up from sleep. The Blissy Silk Pillowcase is made with materials that are favorable to your skin and does not cause any allergic reaction.

No More Hair Damage

Recently, more hair stylist are beginning to advocate for a silk pillowcases as it has been discovered that unlike that the previous notion that cotton is the best. Cotton can dry out your face making it to fray,break and even tangle. Most of other raw materials used in the production of pillowcases is rough for your hair,leaving your hair looking old and tartard each morning.

With the Blissy Silk Pillowcase, you don’t have to worry about hair breakage or entanglement as the Silk used in the production of this product is the perfect clothing for your hair.

Clearer Skin

A pillow case that is less moisture absorbent than other fibers leave your skin clear and smooth as having a dry face predisposes one to breakouts and acne. A Pillowcase with antibacterial properties will also help your skin not to suffer from itching

The Blissy Silk Pillowcase has temperature regulating properties meaning that it can adjust the temperature around you to give a cool sleep. Getting a good and sound sleep is good for your skin as it helps your skin to regenerate faster. The Blissy Silk Pillowcase is the ideal pillow cover for everyone that cares about their face and skin generally.

Pros and Cons of the Blissy Silk Pillowcase

Pros (Blissy Pillowcase Review)

100% Pure Mulberry 22-Momme Silk

Anti Aging – 43% less friction than cotton

Prevents the creasing of the skin after sleeping

Solves the problem of Dust Mites – Help solve the issue of allergies caused by dust mites

Hypoallergenic, Anti-Bacterial & Non-Irritating

Helps your skin retain moisture

More gentle on your hair than cotton

Natural body temperature regulator (keeps you cool)

Highest Grade 6A 22-Momme Silk

Better Hair, Glowing Skin, Enhances Sleep

Reduced Wrinkles

Cons (Blissy Pillowcase Review)

This product can only be purchased from the manufacturers website as it is not available on local stores.

Shipping fees might be required in areas outside US

Where can I buy the Blissy Silk Pillowcase?

Blissy Pillowcase Review

The Blissy Silk can only be purchased from the manufacturers’ official website. Multiple payment options are available including but not limited to PayPal, MasterCard, Visa Card in fact most credit/debit cards, etc. and one’s payment information is always secure with 256-Bit SSL encryption. Once an order is successfully placed; be rest assured that you will get your package as soon as possible. It will be delivered faster than you can imagine and can be delivered to most countries of the world.Just ensure to put the right address and location while making the order to avoid misplacement and delay in delivery.

<Click Here Now To Get Your Own Blissy Pillow Cover Directly From The Official Website Now>

Blissy Silk Pillowcase Testimonial

This is a testimonial from a verified buyer of the Blissy Silk Pillowcase:

“ Have you ever woken up with a billion pillow creases on your face? It’s pretty embarrassing! The worst is falling asleep on a long flight using the hard, uncomfortable pillows that are provided on airplanes. The last thing I want when I’m reuniting with my boyfriend after a long trip are unattractive lines up and down my face. Not to mention the bad case of bed head.

The last flight I was on, I sat next to a stunning tall brunette (who I’m pretty sure was some kind of supermodel!). She was exotic, beautiful, and had great complexion and amazing hair.

A long 17 hours later, and we were touching down when the cabin lights turned on. I knew I was a mess, as I always am on long flights, so I was pretty used to it by now. But when I turned to look at the girl next to me, she still looked like an absolute stunner! Is she even a real person?

As we were packing up our carry-on luggage, I noticed she was taking the pillowcase off the pillow and stuffing it into her bag.

“That’s so smart bringing your own pillowcase!” I said to her

“Oh, I can’t live without this. I use it at home and it’s a must-have when I travel.” She said to me.

“It’s more than just a pillowcase though. It helps me with my hair and skin and actually lightens my load because I don’t need to bring as many beauty products. Here, has a feel.”

I put the pillowcase on my pillow and laid it against my chair and sunk my head into it. I had never felt anything so soft and luxurious before.

“It’s made of silk, so it’s really good for your hair and skin. To be honest, I used to suffer from acne, and my dermatologist said it could be from the fibers in my pillow. So I started sleeping with my Blissy pillowcase, and in two weeks, the acne was gone!”

And off she went with her perfect hair, swaying back and forth as if she was in a slow-motion shampoo commercial.

If I didn’t see it for myself, I wouldn’t believe that a single pillowcase could be the cause of gorgeous hair and skin.”

Blissy Pillowcase Reviews Consumer Reports

Natalie – “Best pillowcase I have ever owned! I love this pillowcase. It actually does such a good job of rubbing up against my face at night it has reduced my acne on my right cheek embarrassingly well. It makes my hair look so much better because it doesn’t tangle as much. It feels sleek and looks absolutely fabulous. Be careful cleaning it though, it can leech dye if left in water for too long. When you wash it you want to be through, quick, and let it air-dry. I’m buying a second one because winter will make air-drying take longer. Even if the maintenance is a little tougher than usual I think it’s worth all its benefits.”

Jennifer M. – “Love it so much, this is my third one! I bought one of these for my daughter months ago, then one for me. I then decided I’d treat myself to a spare for when I wash the first one. I’ll be buying my kiddo a spare too and wouldn’t hesitate to buy a third for me. They’re that good.”

Donna R. – “I Highly Recommend This! For me, there are no pillow cases quite as comfortable, in all seasons and temperatures, as are those of 100% silk. These, from blissy, are no exception. The silk fabric is perfect, the zippers reliable and washing and drying them in the machines (with the delicates of course) works just fine. I got nearly 5 years of wear out of my current, but somewhat worn, silk cases and reasonably expect about the same wear out of these. Do yourself a favor. Silk pillow cases – They really ARE different!”

Goldie – This is exactly the perfect silky pillowcase for my new pillow. I have been sleeping better and my hair seems to look better in the morning. It was washed and dried with no wrinkles. All the other silky cases I ordered were totally wrinkled. This is the second one I ordered because I also love the hidden zipper.

Ana – I received the pillowcase a couple of weeks back. It’s an extremely quality product. In this case I must say, you get what you pay for. I used it for a few nights & really liked how it holds the perfect temperature for my skin & hair even when I wake up.

Frequently Asked Questions (Blissy Pillowcase Review)

For easy accessibility,I have tried to answer some of the questions you might have about this professional in this section.

Q: Where can I buy the Blissy Silk Pillowcase?

The Blissy Silk can only be purchased from the manufacturers’ official website. Multiple payment options are available including but not limited to PayPal, MasterCard, Visa Card in fact most credit/debit cards, etc. and one’s payment information is always secured. Once an order is successfully placed; be rest assured that you will get your package as soon as possible. It will be delivered faster than you can imagine and can be delivered to most countries of the world. Just ensure to put the right address and location while making the order to avoid misplacement and delay in delivery.

Q:I look Older than my real age,can the Blissy Silk Pillowcase help?

The Blissy Silk Pillowcase does not absorb too much moisture from your face and leaves your skin clear and smooth as having a dry face predisposes one to breakouts and acne.

This product is made with Mulberry silk is less absorbent than most traditional pillowcases. This leaves your face as they are even while you sleep. This is unlike your traditional pillowcases that absorb moisture from your face leaving your skin dry. This consequently causes cracks that speed up the aging process of your skin.

Q: Are the Blissy Silk Pillowcase affordable ?

The manufacturers of the blissy silk pillowcase despite producing one of most healthy and effective pillowcases in the market currently did not over hike the price. When compared to other traditional pillowcases that probably cost more to purchase while offering less than the blissy silk pillowcase, this product is by far more useful and healthier to use yet is very affordable. You do not need to break your bank or overburden your financial state before you can afford the Blissy Silk Pillowcase.

Q: How does the return policy of Blissy Silk Pillowcase work?

The manufacturers of the Blissy Silk Pillowcase offer a 60 day money-back guarantee. If you are unsatisfied for any reason within 60 days, simply contact our customer care center for a full refund of your initial order. This means that one is expected to send back the packaged product within 60 days of purchase inorder to get a full refund.You can reach out to the manufacturers via their official web page and the customer care team would respond promptly to have your issue sorted out.

Q:Do Blissy Silk Pillowcase have toxic chemicals?

From the reviews gotten from verified buyers of the Blissy Silk Pillowcase, you would find out that they all confessed to the blissy silk pillow case making their life better and that the product works just like the Manufacturers promised.

The manufacturers of the Blissy Silk Pillowcase made sure their product does not contain any toxic chemical which might cause harm to your skin

Q: How can I contact the manufacturers of the Blissy Silk Pillowcase?

Intending buyers or even anyone can contact the manufacturers of the Blissy Silk Pillowcase via their official webpage.Once an email is sent,you should expect to get a reply as soon as possible as the customer care arm of the company is available 24/7 to respond to your problem and needs.

Conclusion On Blissy Pillowcase Review

Blissy Silk Pillowcase Reviews

The Blissy Silk Pillowcase is a special type of pillow case made of Ultra-Premium 100% Pure Mulberry Silk. The manufacturers used the highest grade (6A) long fibre mulberry silk, with a thickness of 22 momme in the production of this product.

It has temperature regulating properties. It does not absorb moisture from your hair and skin. It has anti-bacterial and anti-aging effects making it to require less laundry.

The Blissy Silk Pillowcase is also very affordable and can be purchased online via the manufacturers’ official website and intending buyers are advised to ensure to buy from there to guarantee the authenticity of the product and other offers that is available for those that bought from the company.Discounts and a 60 day guarantee offer is also available upon purchase. You can purchase your own Blissy Silk Pillowcase by clicking on the link below.

<Click Here Now To Get Your Own Blissy Pillow Cover Directly From The Official Website Now>