Camp Scott town hall scheduled for local residents

County officials are planning to discuss the site selection process for the potential use of Camp Scott in Saugus as the county’s new Secure Youth Treatment Facility during a town hall-style session on Nov. 10, according to a news release issued this week.

In what is dubbed a “community listening session” by county officials that is open to the community, representatives from the Los Angeles County Probation Department, Board of Supervisors and other county officials are scheduled to inform and listen to local residents about the pending Camp Scott decision.

The announcement that Camp Scott, and potentially Camp Scudder, could be selected as the housing facility for the county’s most violent male youth offenders has drawn the ire of community leaders and residents over the past few months.

In October, it was announced that Camp Scott had been placed on a short list with three other sites located throughout the county, despite the Bouquet Canyon Road camp having scored equally, or worse, than some other analyzed sites within the county.

According to the scorecards used by the Juvenile Justice Coordinating Council-Juvenile Justice Realignment Block Grant Subcommittee, the appointed body recommending the decision, Camp Scott scored the lowest possible score on fire/flood safety and would require many improvements to house the youth population. Camp Scudder, also located on Bouquet Canyon Road, was indicated as a potential twin site for Scott in the future.

The meeting is scheduled to take place in person in the Santa Clarita City Council Chambers, located at 23920 Valencia Blvd., and is scheduled to take place from 6 to 7:30 p.m. No livestream is scheduled to be available.