Canyon Country shooting believed to have been accidental discharge

Sheriff’s deputies confirmed Thursday that the previous night’s reported shooting in Canyon Country is believed to have been an accidental discharge of a firearm inside a suspect’s home.

The arrest stems from deputies receiving a call for service for a possible gunshot victim at around 7:45 p.m. on the 27900 block of Solamint Road.

However, after paramedics were requested and law enforcement quickly responded to the call area, it was later determined that no injuries had occurred and the incident was clear.

“It was determined… (the suspect) accidentally discharged a firearm in his home,” said Deputy Natalie Arriaga. “No assault with a deadly weapon occurred.”

Law enforcement confirmed Thursday night that they had seized a firearm at the scene. Photos of what is believed to be the firearm involved in the incident show a semiautomatic rifle and its accompanying magazine resting on the hood of a deputy’s vehicle.

The suspect, a 21-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of negligent discharge of a firearm and possession of an unregistered firearm.

He was cited and released on Thursday morning with a notice to appear for his arraignment on Dec. 13, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department arrest logs.