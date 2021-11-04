Community celebrates life of Pat Allen

Community members gathered at the Boys and Girls Club of the Santa Clarita Valley on Saturday to remember the life of Pat Allen, who spent her life volunteering and fostering community.

Allen was 89 years old when she died in January due to natural causes, according to her sons, who attended the celebration of life for Allen at the SCV Boys and Girls Club in Newhall. She served in various positions for numerous organizations including the Zonta Club of SCV, Red Cross Disaster Team, chair of the Celebrity Waiter Celebration for the American Heart Association, Canyon Theatre Guild and more.

“We had a couple of speakers talk about her and her adult life after, we, her kids moved out,” said Allen’s son Vince. “She spent the next 30 years of her life active in the Santa Clarita Valley community as a volunteer.”

Grandson Brian Allen, center, and Samantha Ghreir look at photos of Pat Allen on display during her “celebration of life” event held at the Santa Clarita Valley Boys & Girls Club in Newhall on Saturday, 103021. Dan Watson/The Signal

Laurene Weste, mayor pro tem of Santa Clarita, stopped by for the reception of the celebration of life. Weste added that Allen was “one of the greatest ladies” she ever knew.

“She gave more than she got,” Weste said. “She left the planet a better place than she found it. She had a big heart, a lot of energy, an amazing mind. She did a lot of fundraising and she was really a dynamic influence throughout Santa Clarita.”

Chris remembered his mom as Mrs. Claus, and his dad, Sheldon, as Mr. Claus. For about 25 years, his parents organized a winter fundraiser where they would visit two to four houses and bring gifts to those families.

Jim Ventress, retired director of the Boys and Girls Club of SCV, said Pat was one of the first people he met here in the SCV. He added that Pat made him feel “very welcome” to the community.

Jim Ventress, former Chief Professional Officer of the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley remembers Pat Allen during her “celebration of life’ event held at the Santa Clarita Valley Boys & Girls Club in Newhall on Saturday, 103021. Dan Watson/The Signal

He also remembered her fiery spirit when it came to high school sports.

“My office is right back over in the corner here,” Ventress said. “I hear her rip apart someone. Somebody must have said some things about Hart High School, which is right next door, but of course, she’s from Canyon Country. She’s a big supporter of Canyon High School, especially during football season.”

He added that Pat didn’t care who you were, if you walked into the Boys and Girls Club and she saw you with a Hart shirt, she would walk up to you and stand up for Canyon High.

Ventress also noted that Sheldon, who died in 2009, and Pat received the volunteers of the decade award for their service. He said that goes to show how much Pat loved to volunteer and the award is a testament to her lifetime of service.

Vince said Pat helped her community, and she led by example. Chris added that his brothers, Vince and Mitchell, and their sister Sharon were able to spend time with their mother before she died.

“The beauty, if there is such a thing of the beauty, of watching someone that you know there is limited,” Chris said. “It gives you an opportunity to say everything you wanted to say, express and you’re able to relive all the great memories.”