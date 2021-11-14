Deputies detain burglary suspects at gunpoint

By Jose Herrera

Signal Staff Writer

Sheriff’s deputies detained two male-suspects at gunpoint Saturday in the parking lot adjacent to the former Mini of Valencia.

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station received a call for service about a break-in and vehicle theft at 24153 Creekside Road. Deputies dispatched units and a helicopter to detain the suspects.

According to SCV Sheriff’s Station Sgt. Bengston, deputies arrived on the scene and the suspects seemed to be boarding a BMW.

Deputies were able to prevent the suspects from escaping the area, according to Bengston. Deputies detained and took the two suspects into custody.

Bengston said this is an ongoing investigation and more information will be released in the future.