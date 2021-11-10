Deputies reportedly seize 128 marijuana plants in Valencia

Deputies work to seize over 128 marijuana plants in Valencia on Monday. Photo courtesy of SCV Sheriff's Station.
During an investigation into a possible illegal marijuana grow operation in Valencia on Monday, deputies reportedly seized 128 plants and arrested two individuals.  

According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, the confiscations and arrests stemmed from a Juvenile Intervention Team, or J-Team, investigation into an alleged home grow operation on the 27000 block of Alabastro Drive.  

“When J-Team deputies learned of a residence near a school in Saugus cultivating cannabis, they quickly investigated,” said Arriaga. “A search warrant was served, resulting in the seizure of approximately 128 marijuana plants and two arrests.” 

The two suspects, a 46-year-old woman and a 45-year-old man, were both arrested on suspicion of illegal cultivation of marijuana and illegal cultivation near a school.  

Both suspects were released Monday evening with a future court date to appear.  

Caleb Lunetta

