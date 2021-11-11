Deputies respond to possible gunshot victim in Canyon Country

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to reports of an assault with a deadly weapon in Canyon Country Wednesday evening.

Deputies were called to the incident on the 27900 block of Solamint Road around 7:45 p.m., according to Lt. Marc Phillips of the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

“We got a call from the sheriff’s that there was a report of a gunshot wound,” added Los Angeles County Fire Department Supervisor Michael Pittman.

Units on the scene were staged awaiting the all-clear to enter, Pittman said at 7:50 p.m.

No injuries were reported as of 8:15 p.m. and deputies detained one suspect after recovering a firearm at the scene, Phillips added.

The investigation remained ongoing as of the publication of this story.