Deputies respond to possible gunshot victim in Canyon Country

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to reports of an assault with a deadly weapon in Canyon Country Wednesday evening. 

Deputies were called to the incident on the 27900 block of Solamint Road around 7:45 p.m., according to Lt. Marc Phillips of the SCV Sheriff’s Station. 

“We got a call from the sheriff’s that there was a report of a gunshot wound,” added Los Angeles County Fire Department Supervisor Michael Pittman. 

Units on the scene were staged awaiting the all-clear to enter, Pittman said at 7:50 p.m. 

No injuries were reported as of 8:15 p.m. and deputies detained one suspect after recovering a firearm at the scene, Phillips added. 

The investigation remained ongoing as of the publication of this story. 

Emily Alvarenga

Emily Alvarenga

Emily Alvarenga covers features and business for The Signal. She's been at the paper for nearly three years now and has spent that time getting to know the Santa Clarita Valley, its residents and their unique stories. Have a story to share? Reach out to Emily at [email protected]

