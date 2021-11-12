Detectives seek help in identifying petty theft suspect

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station detectives are seeking the public’s help in identifying a petty theft suspect who reportedly stole from a Newhall business.

The incident reportedly occurred on Oct. 24, when the suspect, described as a white man, stole a donation container with approximately $400 from the front counter of the business, according to a Nixle alert released by the Sheriff’s Department. Sheriff’s officials did not indicate which business was victimized by the crime.

Detectives are asking the public to help identify the man pictured, and anyone with information can contact Detective Polissky of the SCV Sheriff’s Station at 661-255-1121.

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing 800-222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website lacrimestoppers.org, and refer to file No. 921-14727-0622-383.