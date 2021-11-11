Detectives seek help locating missing woman

Detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 32-year-old Patrice Lanae Conley.

Conley, also known as “Pooh,” last had contact with her family in Georgia at 11 a.m. on Dec. 21, 2020, and was last known to be in the Santa Clarita area in September.

Conley is described as a Black woman, 5 feet, 2 inches tall, 115 pounds, brown eyes and black hair, with a tattoo of Winnie the Pooh with a flower on her left foot. She reportedly suffers from schizophrenia.

According to detectives, her family is very concerned for her well-being and is asking for the public’s assistance in locating her.

Anyone with information can contact Detective T. Abraham with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500.

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing 800-222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website lacrimestoppers.org.