Disney On Ice Tickets: Take The Whole Family

Being one of the earliest animation companies, Disney shows are loved by people of all ages. With many exciting projects that have stemmed from the studio, Disney on Ice is undoubtedly one of the most thrilling!

For people who’ve grown up in the Disney era, the studio’s iconic cartoons occupy a soft spot in their hearts. That’s why Disney on Ice is such a favorite among families with members of all ages. From older characters like Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck to newer ones like Moana and Elsa and Anna from Frozen, there’s always something for everyone! Even better, Disney on Ice keeps churning out new productions each year, adding to the list of spectacular shows you can enjoy!

Now, talking about tickets, what you choose will play a significant role in how your experience at the rink goes! And you definitely want to make it worthwhile because events like these don’t come around so frequently. At least not in one location. Disney on Ice productions keep moving around the country, and it’s up to you to make the most of it when it’s in your city!

You can find Disney on Ice tickets of various types. The most common ones are those for regular seats. These are tickets for the middle and back rows at a venue and can be acquired at very cheap rates. People especially love the middle rows for an uncompromised view of the spectacle. Plus, they’re also much more affordable than floor seats or the first few front rows.

The middle rows would be rows 7-10 and the back rows from 11 and onwards. While the back rows will save you a lot of expenses, it’s surely not worth giving up a great view of the show. Moreover, ticket prices keep fluctuating, and if you’re lucky, there might be dates for when the prices for the best seats plummet significantly (like on the weekdays when most people can’t spend an evening out). All that aside, Disney on Ice tickets are surprisingly reasonable in terms of fees anyways. So, you don’t have to be too bothered about payment.

If you want to get the best prices, you can visit sites that offer exciting family packages and discounts. Just make sure that the site is trustworthy and has great reviews from customers. Sites like these should be absolutely transparent with all details of the upcoming shows, secure payment gateways and guaranteed Disney on Ice tickets.

Now, of all seating options at a rink, the floor seats are considered the finest. These are seats right up at the front bordering the rink and offer the absolute best view of the performances. They are priced higher than the seats at the back because they allow you to see everything that’s going on during the show. You’ll even have skaters whizzing past you just a few feet away in these! It doesn’t get any more thrilling, especially if the characters decide to break the fourth wall and mingle with the audience!

Many a Disney on Ice fan have recommended getting seats located at the length of the rink. Seats at the corners or the breadth are said to be just okay and do not compare to the view one can enjoy along the length. Consider that the next time you’re getting Disney on Ice tickets. Also, try to go for floor seats located right in the middle of the length on either side of the rink. That way, no matter where the performers move around, you’ll be able to see them just fine.

A few of the most popular Disney on Ice shows that have been staged recently include Moana, Frozen, Dream Big, Mickey’s Search Party, and Let’s Celebrate! It’s phenomenal to be able to see not just fantastic singing and dancing but, to top it all, ice skating! No wonder the shows have been such a hit!

What you might want to know about Disney on Ice shows is that children below 2 years do not require tickets. Besides that, kids above 14 years of age are not allowed to wear elaborate costumes. You can read all the terms and conditions on the small print of Disney on Ice tickets before you purchase them. Fun stuff you can expect at the venue includes snack stalls, photo booths, and a wide range of Disney merchandise. There’s just a bunch of exciting things happening when shows like these are staged.

On peak seasons, Disney on Ice tickets can be difficult to come by. So, do keep track of their events and get tickets early on. You can look up information on presales if Disney decides to do a special show and is offering presale tickets. This will help you get everything prepared before show day arrives. When you have a big group to plan for, extra time is always appreciated!

At present, Disney on Ice is staging more than 100 shows till the end of February 2022. Some of the stops on the 2021-2022 Dream Big tour include Reno, Denver, Ontario, Anaheim, and Long Beach. Presales are already accessible for shows scheduled from January 27 and onwards.

If you want to commemorate your kid’s birthday in a unique way, maybe take the family out on an anniversary date, or just have a fun evening out, this is undoubtedly one of the most exciting options you could possibly go for. Moreover, unlike visiting Disneyland, Disney on Ice is one that does the traveling around. You can check whether the troupe is coming to your area and get tickets for a Disney on Ice show. You’ll find the entire schedule for their upcoming events on their official homepage or on a reliable ticket site.

We hope this brief rundown has been informative for you and has helped you get some idea of what to anticipate when getting Disney on Ice tickets! Let the hunt begin!