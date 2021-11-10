Exipure Reviews – Is Exipure The Best Natural Weight Loss Pill?

Did you know the average American will spend over $111,000 in their lifetimes to combat weight gain? This should not be when exipure the best natural weight loss pill can help you combat weight gain within a short time.

Unfortunately, unexplained weight gain is an event that is likely to occur at some point in most people’s lives and exipure gives you the opportunity to naturally lose that unexplained weight gain. Often, the unexplained weight gain arises due to excess fluid retention, medication intake, and possibly lifestyle choices.

But what if changes are made accordingly only to discover that weight gain is persistent? In this case, there may be some discrepancies on the internal side of things; one such example is hormonal fluctuation.

In searching for other answers, our editorial team crossed paths with the makers of a supplement(exipure) who affirm that their solution(exipure) can target a “newfound root cause of unexplained weight gain” and could have led to the “biggest weight loss secret in the past 100 years.”

Were we successful in getting your full attention? If so, the purpose of this review is to introduce Exipure. Exipure is becoming popular daily, barely one month after its launch. This Exipure weight loss formula claims to be safe for the body and works fast. It’s available exclusively on Exipure.com.

When taken daily, the Exipure formula claims to supply the body with a perfect mix of eight extraordinary nutrients and plants, which are clinically verified to support weight loss. By the end of this Exipure review, individuals will have gathered enough information to see how this industry-shifting weight loss formula (exipure) might fit into their lives, so let’s get started:

What is Exipure?

Exipure reviews explains a weight management supplement intended to promote healthy fat burning and weight loss results. The idea that weight loss can be attained by simply focusing on diets and exercise routines has long been shut down due to its one-size-fits-all nature.

This method might work for some people, but even the duo is unlikely to suffice for others. Formulated as a result of a partnership between Jack Barrett and Dr. James Wilkins (and Dr. Lam), exipure supplements celebrates the union of eight nutrients that scream fat shrinkage.

Where does this journey even commence? From what we mustered, it starts with brown adipose tissue (BAT) levels. But before we get into the science behind the exotic Exipure ingredients made from 8 tropical nutrients (sourced from Cat Ba Island), let’s give a rundown of all the most essential details every consumer needs to know upfront first to understand what Exipure is honestly all about:

Product: Exipure Narrative: Exipure is a doctor-approved natural weight loss supplement formulated by Dr. Lam and Dr. Wilkins (along with Jack Barrett) to fight the root cause of weight gain, low brown fat levels, using a tropical loophole that dissolves fat within minutes, activating and multiplying these ancient fat shrinking cells by 700% or more. Delivery: Exipure has easy to consume capsules (30 Exipure pills per one-month supply) Makers: Jack Barrett, with help from Dr. Lam and Dr. James Wilkins Official Website: https://www.Exipure.com (only authorized vendor of Exipure) Purpose: Exipure targets, boost and optimize low brown adipose tissue levels (brown fat) naturally to turn cells from fat storers to fat shrinkers, which can help burn up to 300 times more calories than any other cell in the body. How does Exipure work?

Now that we know the root cause of BAT levels, individuals need to familiarize themselves with its function. As explained by one source, BAT, or brown fat, is one of two types of fat that humans and mammals possess.

Its role is to convert food into body heat, and this is mainly by burning calories. It is ideal to have higher levels of brown fat, unlike its harmful counterpart, white adipose tissue (WAT).

Why? It turns out that WAT gives rise to excess calories storage and can negatively impact metabolic function. If questions surrounding stubborn fat in the abdominal area were ever of concern, WAT is the culprit!

Regarding its assumed role in obesity, clinical studies are evidently on the rise. For instance, the Université de Sherbrooke in Canada found that participants with higher levels of brown fat shivered at lower temperatures compared to those with lower levels.

Furthermore, upon its activation, an extra 250 calories were burnt, which is equivalent to an increase by a factor of 1.8. It is important to note that this area recently garnered much attention and remains unclear as to what degree the association makes sense.

The same source argued that scientists are not entirely sure how BAT levels can be triggered for optimal burning. However, it is a known fact that low BAT levels might explain the unwanted weight gain.

In keeping with everything shared thus far, Jack and Dr. James Wilkins are convinced that they may know how BAT levels can be activated. Their research allegedly led to specific nutrients that can be of help. To see what cut, it only makes sense to investigate the exipure ingredient list!

What constitutes the Exipure ingredients list?

The Exipure ingredients consist of 8 tropical plant extracts that include;

perilla leaves (Perilla Frutescens)

Propolis (bee glue)

White Korean Ginseng extract (Panax Ginseng)

Kudzu Root (Puerariae thomsonii)

Amur Cork Bark (Phellodendron)

Holy Basil (Ocimum Sanctum)

Oleuropein (Oleo Europaea)

Quercetin (Quercetum)

The Exipure ingredient’s list showcases the coming together of the following key nutrients derived from tropical plants and herbs that make this the world’s first 100% natural solution to fix the newly-discovered, scientifically proven root cause of your belly fat and slow metabolism, low brown fat levels.

From the purest sources found from remote locations and countries around the world, such as deep in the Vietnamese forests, the vast Mongolian mountains, South American jungles, and African plains, here are the eight powerful brown fat normalizing, fat-melting ingredients inside Exipure:

Perilla Leaves (Perilla Frutescens)

Also referred to as deulkkae, Korean perilla, or simply Korean perilla, these leaves are members of the mint family and are native to Southeast Asia and Indian highlands. According to the makers of this formula, this plant might boost BAT and support brain health and healthy cholesterol levels.

Our research led us to a 2013 review that provided insight into the bioactivities of perilla. Notably, it was revealed that perilla is rich in an essential fatty acid called alpha-linolenic acid (ALA), which has been linked to a reduced risk of cardiovascular diseases.

Furthermore, it is rich in n-3 polyunsaturated fatty acids – necessary for regulating both BAT and WAT metabolism and thus, preventing body fat accumulation.

Holy Basil (Ocimum Sanctum)

Ocimum sanctum, commonly known as either Tulsi by Ayurveda practitioners or the Holy basil, is a member of the same family of herbs as perilla leaves. Therefore, they must carry similar properties. The duo believes that in addition to boosting BAT levels, this plant can reduce stress and enhance cognitive function.

Since our interest is primarily in terms of weight management, we dig some further digging. Consequently, we stumbled upon a 2017 preliminary study on the effects of tulsi supplementation on metabolic parameters and liver enzymes.

After administering a concentration of 250mg twice daily on an empty stomach for eight weeks, improvements were reported in serum triglycerides, lipoprotein, BMI, plasma insulin, and insulin resistance, implying beneficial weight loss effects.

White Korean Ginseng (Panax Ginseng)

Panax ginseng is a perennial plant that grows in the mountains of East Asia and has been considered for improving psychological function, exercise performance, immune function, and conditions linked to diabetes.

Why did this herb qualify for the formula used in exipure? Dr. James Wilkins insists that Panax ginseng can boost BAT levels, support healthy immunity, and reduce the presence and effects of oxidative stress.

That said, a 2019 study that examined the effects of ginsenoside (i.e., a significant constituent of Panax ginseng) on the activation of brown fat and conversion of white into brown fat arrived at a positive conclusion.

Tested on mice, the researchers noticed that its ingestion led to reduced body weight, improved insulin sensitivity, and healthy energy expenditure. A possible reason for these outcomes has been pinpointed to other crucial body components such as AMP-activated protein kinase, proliferator-activated receptor gamma coactivator-1a (Pgc1a), and uncoupling protein 1 staining (Ucp1).

Amur Cork Bark (Phellodendron)

Phellodendron is a plant whose bark has been used to treat osteoarthritis, weight loss and obesity, diarrhea, and ulcers, among others. Besides its positive effect on BAT levels, ingesting this respective ingredient is trusted to ease digestion and bloating and support healthy heart and liver functions.

While the direct connection between this ingredient and BAT levels is hard to decipher, a team of researchers that previously looked at the combined effects of Magnolia and Phellodendron insist on positive results. Primarily, they noticed a reduction in cortisol levels, and perception of stress, while improving weight loss in participants with stress-related eating.

Quercetin (Quercetum)

Quercetin is a plant flavonol belonging to a group of polyphenols. Known for its ability to promote healthy blood pressure levels and rejuvenate aging cells, this ingredient could also elicit weight loss results.

One study that looked at this relationship found that quercetin demonstrates upregulation of UCP1, implying increased WAT browning and BAT activity thanks to the activated AMPK/PPAR-gamma pathway sympathetic stimulation. For these reasons, it may prevent obesity and metabolic complications.

Oleuropein (Oleo Europaea)

Oleuropein is a bitter phenolic compound derived from the skins of green olives and sometimes its flesh, seeds, and leaves. As for its function, it – like quercetin – has been proven to increase uncoupling protein 1 content in BAT and enhance noradrenaline and adrenaline secretions in rats.

Another team that looked at olive tree waste (i.e., leaves) as a source of the phenolic compound for browning of WAT discovered that its ingestion did decrease body weight in albino rats, adding that serum cholesterol, triglycerides, and LDL levels significantly reduced as well.

These findings led researchers to conclude that “Oleuropein supplementation may provide an effective therapeutic option for combating obesity as it possessed antioxidant and anti-inflammatory activities, as well as increased expression UCP1 and CD137.”

Kudzu Root (Puerariae thomsonii)

Kudzu or Puerariae (PFE) is a herb that has been a staple in Chinese medicine since 200 B.C for alcoholism, heart disease, menopausal symptoms, diabetes, and fever, among others.

One animal study that investigated the effects of this plant on visceral fat and hepatic lipid levels with diet-induced obesity was surprised by the findings. After 14 days, kudzu supplementation has reduced body weight and WAT weight, adding that fatty liver conditions were improved, and hepatic lipids were downgraded via an expression called acetyl-CoA carboxylase.

The researchers concluded that “PFE exerts antio-besity and anti fatty liver effects in high-fat diet-induced obese mice through suppressing lipogenesis in the liver, stimulating lipolysis in WAT and promoting thermogenesis in BAT.”

Propolis (bee glue)

Propolis is likely not a new name in the health and wellness space but is one of the premier leaders in boosting BAT levels. While it contains well over 300 antioxidants and supports healthy blood sugar levels, there are even references about how propolis may have antiseptic, anti-inflammatory, antibacterial, antifungal, and immunomodulatory properties, too.

The honeybee products like honey, propolis, and royal jelly are well known for their benefits. Propolis supports various ailments related to gastrointestinal disorders, allergies, and gynecological, oral, and dermatological problems. As Exipure’s Jack Barrett called propolis, it is like manna from heaven.

The official Exipure presentation also shared that Greeks used it for medicine; Egyptians used it to fight infections. In World War II, they took propolis for healing. And the best part is a study published in molecular biology shows propolis converts large white fat cells into tiny calorie-burning brown fat cells as well.

So the eight exotic Exipure ingredients of perilla leaves (Perilla Frutescens), Propolis (bee glue), White Korean Ginseng extract (Panax Ginseng), Kudzu Root (Puerariae thomsonii), Amur Cork Bark (Phellodendron), Holy Basil (Ocimum Sanctum), Oleuropein (Oleo Europaea) and Quercetin (Quercetum) make this one of the most potent, effective and safe weight loss pills on the market in 2021.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) About Exipure

How should Exipure be taken?

One Exipure capsule should be taken daily with six to eight ounces of water, ideally first thing in the morning, so that the activation of BAT takes place earlier on.

What features does Exipure have?

Exipure is 100% all-natural and free from GMO-, gluten- and soy-free. The likes of binders, fillers, and/or preservatives have refrained altogether. Finally, men and women from the 20s to late 60s are trusted to benefit from this solution.

What are the purported benefits of taking Exipure?

The purported benefit of taking Exipure is boosting BAT levels while converting white fat into brown fat. In doing so, fat storage might shrink, metabolic function is trusted to improve, and the odds of experiencing energy hikes are high.

Are there any side effects to consider when taking Exipure?

Since Exipure is free from common allergens, the risk of side effects is deemed minimal. As per the makers, neither scam complaints nor drastic health implications have been reported to their team.

Nevertheless, the first best step would be to contact a health practitioner about making changes or review the ingredients to see whether medication interactions might become an issue.

Is Exipure safe?

Exipure is deemed safe because of its all-natural formula. Additionally, all Exipure capsules have been third-party lab tested for purity, potency, and quality.

Has a money-back guarantee protected Exipure?

Yes, Exipure has been protected by a 180-day money-back guarantee. Whatever the reason, if consumers are not impressed by Exipure, customer service can be contacted for a full purchase price refund. For more on the refund policies, consider the following points of contact:

Email: [email protected]

Toll-free: 1 (800) 390 6035

International: 1 (208) 345 4245

How much does Exipure cost?

Exipure prices will be adjusted according to the supplies purchased and are only offered on Exipure.com. Presently, individuals can foresee financing:

1 Exipure bottle (one-month supply): $59 each

3 Exipure bottles (three-month supplies): $49 each

6 Exipure bottles (six-month supplies): $39 each

Does Exipure come with any bonuses?

Yes, with every Exipure purchase, individuals who purchase either 3- or 6-month supplies will be presented with additional guides that provide lifestyle-related recommendations. These have been summarized in two preparatory guides as listed below:

Bonus Guide #1. 1-Day Kickstart Detox

The 1-Day Kickstart Detox is a detox guide that should be followed before, during, and/or after ingesting Exipure. This is an extra measure that can help flush toxins and unwanted accumulations within organs while aiding with bodily absorptions.

Inside this bonus report, individuals will discover 20 detox tea recipes that take 15 seconds to make. Fortunately, these teas tout nothing but ingredients found in the typical household. Therefore, fear of increased spending does not apply here.

Bonus Guide #2. Renew You

Renew You is a guide that expounds on the significance of relieving stress, calming the mind, and boosting confidence with specific, time-tested techniques. These can be executed within a matter of minutes and embrace the idea of attaining peace of mind for a healthy bodily response.

Why does this all matter? Based on the claims made, stress exposure at different stages of life can drastically alter adipose tissue metabolism, consequently making or breaking weight-related endeavors.

What is the Exipure Wellness Box?

For first-time buyers, each Exipure purchase is trusted to include a Wellness Box encompassing five essential health formulas designed by Dr. Wilkins himself. Together, these supplements are authorized to promote detoxification, fat burning and may deliver a good source of antioxidant-rich nutrients and superfoods. Here is an overview of the fantastic five:

MCT Oil Pure

Exipure MCT Oil Pure is a dietary supplement that delivers 2000mg of medium-chain triglycerides, caprylic acid, and capric, all extracted from coconut oil. As maintained by the expert, these components are likely to attain satiety and significantly reduce body weight and circumference. Moreover, fatty acids have been generally proven to fight off lousy fat, implying weight loss.

Immune Boost

Exipure Immune Boost delivers 1200mg of 10 immune-boosting ingredients, with echinacea at the top of the list. Its presence has since been linked to white blood cells production and fighting off infections in the latter’s case. Additionally, echinacea is high in alkamides, possibly leading to enhanced antioxidant activity and reduced oxidative stress.

BioBalance Probiotics

BioBalance Probiotics delivers 20 billion CFU of good bacteria that help to flush out the bad. By incorporating the MAKTrek® 3-D Probiotic Delivery System in each capsule, the maker affirms that the survival of probiotics in the gut is safeguarded. As a result, individuals can anticipate digestive support, increased nutrient absorption, and a healthy immune function.

Ultra-Collagen Complex

With age, collagen production in the body will suffer, forcing consumers to seek external sources. Adding a daily dose of Exipure Ultra Collagen Complex to one’s routine can replace lost collagen, ensuring healthy skin, hair, and nails. Moreover, its ingestion locks in skin moisture, achieves a plumper appeal and improves skin elasticity.

Deep Sleep 20

As suggested in the name, Deep Sleep 20 delivers ingredients such as Ashwagandha, Melatonin, Chamomile, Goji, Passionflower, and Lemon Balm to improve sleep by a factor of 20. To be taken 30 minutes before bedtime, individuals can anticipate refreshed feelings upon waking up, more energy, and hormonal balance, among other direct effects.

For people who the Exipure Wellness Box doesn’t convince, Dr. Wilkins had since shared that, “When you stop any weight loss solution, the rebound effect can leave you further away from where you were before you even started, which is exactly why the Exipure Wellness Box was created and why it’s so essential.”

What benefits should you expect from the Exipure wellness box?

Besides resolving issues related to low brown adipose tissue level in your body, Exipure weight loss pills offer a wide range of health benefits with the exotic nutrients and plants in them. We’ll see what Exipure offers in terms of benefits.

Increases the count of brown adipose tissue (BAT) in your body

This is the key function of the exipure weight-reducing supplement. The manufacturers of Exipure claim to help users lose weight with a guarantee as the composition includes a few exotic nutrients and plants to boost the BAT level.

The presence of holy basil, white Korean ginseng, amur cork bark, and other elements help you balance the oxidative stress of your body besides uplifting the BAT level.

Supports healthy blood pressure and healthy cholesterol

The connection between a healthy heart and managed weight is scientifically proven. As you lose weight, you ensure a healthy cholesterol level in your body.

The combination of eight exotic nutrients present in Exipure supports healthy cholesterol. By the way, the exipure supplement supports artery health by balancing the cholesterol level.

Naturally, your cardiovascular system remains in a pink condition as you start consuming this exipure pill.

Promotes better gut health

Besides improving your cardiovascular condition, the Exipure supplement is also known to impact gastrointestinal health positively. As you proceed with your fat loss journey with Exipure, you will start noticing that your digestive system is becoming better day by day.

While burning extra calories with the help of the Exipure supplement, you eventually boost your metabolic process. Needless to specify, that metabolism and digestive health are interconnected and you boost your digestive system as you consume Exipure pills.

Supports healthy immunity

A bottle of Exipure can contribute to an improved and stronger immunity system. The natural ingredients of the Exipure supplement are known to reduce the production of excess aging cells and strengthen the immune systems of the users.

Supports brain health

Most of you aren’t aware of the connection between fat burning and brain health. However, the Exipure supplement is known to support brain health as the ingredients are friendly for enhancing your brain functions and brain power.

These are the potential benefits you’re bound to gain as you start consuming Exipure diet pills. The Exipure supplement targets the root cause of excess fat gain and helps burn fat faster than you have imagined.

Final Verdict

Ultimately, Exipure is an exotic weight loss supplement that aims to eliminate one primary aspect of unexplained weight gain, which is low levels of brown acidosis tissue, or BAT. In addition to activating the latter, this formula is trusted to convert white fat into brown fat for relevant results.

The concept behind this approach has been validated through preliminary studies, and obviously, this is reassuring to see. Now that the scientific community has pinpointed BAT levels as a potential hindrance to weight management, more studies are likely to take form moving forward.

Bearing everything in mind, the only downside to Exipure is that we do not know the dosage of the whole ingredients due to the proprietary blend it is available in. So while some may argue that we cannot evaluate Exipure any further because the supplement’s fact with the listed concentrations has yet to be released, there is quite an attractive appeal to what this formula brings to those looking for a real catalyst in the battle against the belly bulge.

The idea that we can’t ascertain how much of each ingredient in exipure is being consumed could make it challenging to analyze with certainty whether effectiveness still holds, Jack Barrett, Dr. Lam, and Dr. Wilkins did send out samples to over 1,820 men and women from ages 31 to 85, all of which were at least 14 pounds overweight. He found staggering results in this sample size trial.

The Exipure weight loss results from the doctors’ pilot study found that every participant had a 400 to 900% increase in brown fat levels. That is a literal 4-9x increase of their previous calorie-burning power. The final results of the Exipure weight loss pills study revealed that an impressive 96% of people lost over 20 pounds, and the average weight loss was 31 lbs total.

Every Exipure capsule is made as a custom proprietary formula of these eight high-quality tropical nutrients and plants in the exact clinically proven quantities that work on a biological level to increase brown fat are calorie-burning engines. So what are you waiting for?

The 180-day money-back guarantee refund policy ensures that today’s purchase of Exipure from the official website Exipure.com is risk-free and either works or put in a request to receive every single penny back if not completely satisfied with the results.

