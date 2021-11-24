Find Out How To Score The Best Basketball Tickets

Get ready for another season of intense court energy and mind-blowing twists and actions that will set your adrenaline rushing. With the newest 2021-22 NBA schedule announced, Basketball tickets are all the rage among fans now. You can check out the upcoming schedule and buy basketball tickets. The season will bring forward a complete 82 game schedule with both the NBA Play-in Tournament and the playoffs. So, find the best tickets and head to the arena that is hosting the games of your favorite team for an experience that will shock your senses with exhilarating gameplay.

The National Basketball Association games are played between 30 professional NBA franchises, out of which 29 teams are US-based, with the exception of the sole Canadian NBA team, the Toronto Raptors. The teams are divided into two conferences – Eastern and Western, which play against each other in a series of games before the final games that decide the best NBA team among these 30 professional NBA teams.

The history of the NBA dates back to 1946 where it first began as the Basketball Association of America. The league got its current name in 1949 after coming together with the National Basketball League. Before the American Basketball Association (ABA) and the NBA merged in 1976, the two associations would compete starting in 1967. Over the years, new rules kept adding to the game to improve the game flow. Some of the added rules include the 24-second shot clock (1954), three-point line (1979), three-second violation (2001), and others.

Over the years, the NBA has spawned some legendary basketball players whose names have become famous worldwide. The top 50 NBA players were announced in the 1997 list of the greatest players in the history of the NBA. All-time greatest NBA players include Bill Russell, George Gervin, Wilt Chamberlain, and Julius Erving, among others. In contemporary basketball, who wouldn’t have come across big names like Michael Jordan and LeBron James?

During the regular season, which begins in October through April, every NBA team finishes 82 games. Both the conferences are split into three divisions. Each division consists of five NBA teams. The season games include four games with divisional rivals, while 36 games are scheduled against non-divisional teams. The teams also play 30 games against the teams from the opposing conference. Fans interested in catching an exciting game can find relevant tickets by checking out the tickets page for scheduled matches against various opponents.

Each Conference spawns eight teams with the best records to qualify for the NBA playoffs. The playoffs usually begin in April and last till June. The playoff winners from each conference meet each other during the league championships to battle for the NBA championship title.

The regular-season games will begin in mid-October 2021. Basketball fans can find tickets to the upcoming All-Star Weekend games as well. Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland will be hosting the 2022 NBA All-Star Game in February. The upcoming NBA playoffs will begin in April 2022 through the NBA Finals in June 2022, where the winner takes the championship title and the Larry O’Brien NBA Championship Trophy.

If you are excited about All-Star games and three-point and dunk contests, be sure to be part of the NBA All-Star Weekend that is held in February each year. In late June, you can get a chance to witness the rising generation of NBA stars. During preseason games, you’ll be able to catch exciting games from professional overseas basketball teams in the US. The top teams of the NBA often showcase their worth during Christmas Day games.