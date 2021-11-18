Firefighters extinguish brush fire in Towsley Canyon, search for possible arsonist

Firefighters were called to a brush fire that led to a search for a possible arsonist in the hills of Towsley Canyon late Wednesday afternoon.

Within a half-hour of the blaze first being reported at 4:33 p.m. on the 24000 block of Towsley Canyon Road, Los Angeles County Fire Department officials reported that the helicopters had extinguished the 20- by 20-foot spot fire.

“They knocked it down with a couple helicopter drops,” said Supervisor Bernard Peters at 5:11 p.m.

However, firefighters continued to coordinate with the Santa Clarita Valley Search and Rescue team, as they believed there could be a possible arson suspect in the area, Fire Department Supervisor Melanie Flores.

A Los Angeles County Fire Department helicopter responds to a brush fire in Towsley Canyon on Wednesday evening. Dan Watson/The Signal

While emergency personnel on the scene were initially able to confirm that it was a working fire, Jonathan Matheny, a spokesman for the Fire Department, said at 4:45 p.m. that details remained sparse as ground units continued to hike their way up the canyon toward the incident location.

“A ranger station lookout spotted it 1-2 miles away, seeing dark smoke,” said Matheny, 10 minutes after the initial report. “We don’t know how big it is or just where it is at yet.”

Although the fire had been extinguished, firefighters continued to climb up the canyon as of 5:10 p.m. to inspect the site, Peters said.

No injuries were reported nor structures threatened.