HOW TO FIND THE BEST CSGO BETTING SITES

Have you played or watched CSGO? If you have, there’s no denying that this FPS game is a sure way to get your kick of adrenaline. You never know what will happen next, and this anticipation is a recipe for a gratifying gaming experience. It gets even better- you don’t need to play the game to get your adrenaline rush. Now, you can place wagers on your favorite player, sit back, and watch the action unfold. How does that sound? But before you start depositing cash and backing your preferred players, let’s talk about how you can narrow down on the best CSGO betting sites:

The Interface

Even if you have played CSGO and understand the gameplay, you will need to research the game and the players. Every extra bit of information gives you an upper hand over other bettors and pushes you close to a win. So, it wouldn’t make sense to use this precious time to learn how to navigate a site. Choose CSGO betting sites that have invested a lot of money in the design. That way, you can select your games and players easily and focus on winning rather than learning how to use the site. It might not look like much of a big deal now, but when you’re in the heat of the moment and need to make a quick bet, you’ll appreciate it.

The Variety in Bets

Common CSGO bets are outright winner, handicap, round winner, and total kills per team or player. You will find that most sites tend to focus on money lines and these work for players who are all about such bets. But what if you want something extra? You need to find a site with a good mix of futures and props. Otherwise, you will not have an opportunity to maximize your wagers, reducing your chances of winning.

The Number of Events

Betting sites are different. Some prefer to cater to the A-tier series. Of course, these games attract a throng of fans, which pushes the odds up, enabling you to get a good payout. However, these games come about occasionally, leaving gaps between the events. So, what if it was possible to make money even during these gaps? Some betting sites now cater to less-known events in the CSGO category, enabling you to keep playing for cash. You could even use these events to sharpen your gaming skills in preparation for the main events. How does that sound?

The Support

Most people will rather avoid calling customer support if they have anything to do with it. But you cannot control what happens to your account when wagering. Sometimes, you will have problems depositing or withdrawing cash or logging into your account. These are some circumstances that will push you to reach out to customer support. So, you must make sure that the team is reachable, professional, and friendly. But how can you confirm this? Easy! You contact them even before opening an account and get a feel of their vibe.

The Licensing

So far, so good. It’s now time to bring in the deciding factor- is the gaming site licensed? It’s easy to overlook this integral determinant. After all, how does licensing affect you? The truth is that licensing affects your rights as a player. Suppose you win and the site decides not to process your payments or delays them without good reason. You can always report this to the gaming authority that has licensed the site. But if the site does not fall under anyone’s reach, you are on your own, and the management can do as it pleases. To avoid falling at the mercy of the gaming site, ensure that it has proper licensing from an authority that protects players.

Now, where can you get all this information? We recommend scouring through gaming websites and trusted independent third-party review sites. That should have you sorted- good luck!