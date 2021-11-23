How to Recover Deleted Photos on Your iPhone

You must have encountered the same situation. You deleted all the shots you don’t want to keep on your iPhone to make pictures stay organized or just for freeing up space. However, the actual result is it comes a time you wish you hadn’t deleted them at all. There are precious moments we always want to keep them. Regret but can do nothing? No, you can recover deleted photos you accidently deleted from iPhone. Here in the following, detailed solutions are offered for your reference.

SOLUTION #1. TRY TO FIND DELETED PHOTOS ON IPHONE RIGHT AWAY

If you’re sure you haven’t emptied the “Recently Deleted” album, then it’s possible for you to find the deleted photos on your iPhone after you deleting them. Generally, all the deleted photos and videos will go to “Recently Deleted” album for temporarily storage for 30 days. You can try your luck to restore them.

Tap the Photos app on your iPhone to launch it. Tap Albums 🡪 scroll down to the Other Albums and tap Recently Deleted. Scroll down the album to find the photos and videos you want them back. After then, select the needed ones, and tap Recover. View the recovered photos from the original album.

Can you recover permanently deleted photos on iPhone?

The answer to the questions is “it depends”. If you had backed up your iPhone to iCloud or iTunes, then it is 100% sure you can recover the permanently deleted photos on iPhone by restoring them from a backup file. If you have no backup file at all, then you need iPhone data recovery software for help. It is not 100% workable. If you have kept your iPhone in good condition, then the iPhone data recovery success rate is high. Otherwise, it is low.

SOLUTION #2 Downloading Permanently Deleted Photos on iPhone from iCloud

If you have enabled iCloud on your iPhone, all the photos on your iPhone must have copies on iCloud. In this case, you can try your luck to recover deleted iPhone photos by downloading the photos from iCloud.com. You know, there is a still Recently Deleted album on iCloud. The steps are very simple.

Browse www.icloud.com on your computer. Sign in to iCloud with your iCloud account information. Click on Photos > navigate to Recently Deleted. View all the deleted photos there. Find the target photos, select them and download them to your computer.

Please note, all the deleted photos in Recently Deleted album on iCloud are also available for 30 days. After that, they will be removed permanently as well.

SOLUTION #3 Restore Permanently Deleted Photos on iPhone with iTunes Backup

As I have mentioned before, if you have backed up iPhone photos before deleting them, then 100% sure you’ll recover the deleted photos. Here in the following, we’ll talk about how to restore permanently deleted iPhone photos with iTunes backup.

Connect your iPhone with your computer, where the iTunes backup was created. Launch iTunes and click Restore Backup.

Go ahead, select an iTunes backup which contains the deleted iPhone photos and finish the restoring process.

It’s pretty easy to retrieve deleted iPhone photos by restoring from iTunes backup. However, the downside of this method is that all the current data on iPhone will be replaced by the data in the iTunes backup, not only photos, but text messages, contacts, videos, apps, e-books, reminders, calendar and more. It means you can recover deleted photos, but also will lose some existing files.

Another available way is to extracting photos from iTunes backup file and saving them to your computer. By using this way, you will never bear any risk of losing current data on iPhone. And iBeesoft iPhone Data Recovery can make it for you.

Download and install iBeesoft iPhone Data Recovery on the computer where you have made iTunes backup. Launch the data recovery software for iPhone and click “Recover from iTunes Backup”.

In the iTunes backup list, select the one that contains iPhone photos and click Scan beside it. Wait for the extracting process to finish. After then, click Photos in the left panel and check the details on the right side. Preview found photos. When decide to recover them, select them and click Recover.

SOLUTION #4 Recover Permanently Deleted iPhone Photos with Data Recovery Software

If you haven’t found deleted iPhone photos in Recently Deleted album both on iPhone and iCloud.com, and what’s worse, you haven’t had an iTunes backup yet, then the only way to recover permanently deleted photos on iPhone is using iPhone data recovery software. iBeesoft iPhone Data Recovery is fully recommend.

iBeesoft iPhone Data Recover is a professional data recovery tool that can be used as the last resort. It is able to recover all the deleted iPhone photos if you stopped using your iPhone right after the photo deletion.

Download the right version of iBeesoft iPhone Data Recovery on your computer. It has separate version running on Windows PC and Mac. Plug your iPhone with your computer. Launch the data recovery software and click Recover from iOS Device. Click Scan right beside the iPhone in the window.

Wait for the scanning process to finish. After then, select the found iPhone photos to preview. When recovering deleted iPhone photos, select them and click Recover. That’s it!

Everybody makes mistakes. What’s more important is how we make up it. If you want to recover deleted videos and photos from iPhone, you should stop using your iPhone and try any of the above-mentioned ways to recover them as soon as possible. The sooner the better result you will get. You know, if you hang up and do any further operation on your iPhone, then you will lose the best opportunity to recover the deleted photos and videos on iPhone. And it’s permanently loss which you never make it up at all.