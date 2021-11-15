Java Burn Reviews – Can you really lose fat with this Coffee Creamer Fat Burner?

Java Burn is breaking the internet folks. This Coffee creamer fat burner is all over the place and early Java Burn reviews suggest that this might be the fat burner that the world was desperately looking for.

Toss it into your morning cup of Joe. It’s tasteless. If anything, it makes it a little thicker, like a creamer. Then, you just go about your day and let Java Burn handle the rest for you.

Sounds like a dream. But is it really as simple as it is made out to be?

That’s what we are going to find out today in our updated Java Burn review. If you too have been wondering whether and how this is going to work for you, then let’s find out.

What is Java Burn?

Java Burn is a new, 100% natural fat burner that works in synergy with caffeine to increase your resting metabolic rate and thereby help your body expend more calories.

We bet that made no sense. Let us try to be less jargony.

Java Burn is a fat burner that comes in powdered form. It is a blend of all-natural ingredients that stimulate thermogenesis in the body. Now, look up for thermogenic fat burners and you’ll probably find a 100 of them.

What makes Java Burn unique is how you use it and how it affects you.

To use it, you simply add the powder to your morning cup of coffee and let it dissolve in. That’s it.

The caffeine from the coffee amplifies the effect of the natural blend of ingredients in Java Burn, thereby making it a potent fat burning, start to your day.

So far, so good. Bet you are wondering how exactly this coffee creamer fat burner works. Here’s how.

How does Java Burn work?

For the uninitiated, Java is another term for coffee. The terms Java Burn are an indicator that Coffee plays a vital role in increasing the effectiveness of this fat burner.

After analyzing the ingredients and the science behind them, here’s how we believe it works.

The caffeine from your coffee triggers a couple of things inside your body. The first thing it does is activate adenylate cyclase enzyme. This enzyme then stimulates the release of catecholamines – hormones like adrenaline and noradrenaline – from the adrenal glands.

These catecholamines travel to the stored fat cells and release triglycerides stored in them. The body then uses these triglycerides as its primary source of energy instead of glucose.

One study found that caffeine intake increased resting metabolic rate by 3-11% over 24 hours, thus causing an increase in the number of calories burned by the body.

We know what you are thinking. If it’s just about the caffeine, then why not just drink more coffee?

Well, Java Burn’s effects come from its unique formula, which contains a selected blend of antioxidants, vitamins, amino acids, minerals and compounds which either support lipolysis (fat burn) directly or indirectly through a number of different pathways.

What are the ingredients in Java Burn?

Java Burn is a blend of 8, all-natural ingredients, each one of which is backed by multiple clinical trials. They not only work effectively when used standalone, they also have a synergistic effect when blended, which is what makes this so effective.

Here are the 8 key ingredients in Java Burn:

Green Coffee Bean Extracts

Green Coffee Beans contain chlorogenic acid, which is a compound known to inhibit glucose metabolism in the liver. What this means is that it causes the liver to preferentially metabolize stored fat instead of carbs.

Green Coffee Bean extracts also contain a plethora of phytonutrients which offer other health benefits beyond weight loss. For instance, reducing stress hormones, which can play a vital role in maintaining your immunity as well as overall health when you are cutting calories.

Green Tea Extracts

Green Tea Extracts have been researched for years for its ability to increase energy, sharpen mental focus and suppress appetite. The caffeine content in Green Tea is lesser than what you would find in coffee, but it still has a decent amount which can help increase metabolism levels.

But the primary ingredient is EGCG (Epigallocatechin Gallate), which is a catechin that stimulates the liver to burn fat.

Chromium

Most people that are into fitness know how effective Chromium is in regulating insulin levels. What most people don’t know is that Insulin shuts down lipolysis (the process of breaking down fat cells and converting them to energy).

This is why keeping insulin levels in check while trying to lose weight is imperative. Chromium in Java Burn makes this task effortless. Chromium may also assist in helping suppress your appetite.

L-Carnitine

If you have been reading up on supplements for a while, I am sure this ingredient rings a bell.

L-Carnitine is one of the main ingredients in almost all fat burners and pre workout supplements. What L-Carnitine does is it shuttles free fatty acids to the mitochondria in the cells, where they are converted into Adenosine Triphosphate (ATP), which is a source of energy for your muscles.

By increasing the release and uptake of free fatty acids through L-Carnitine, you can significantly boost fat loss in a short amount of time.

L-Theanine

L-Theanine is an amino acid which reduces stress levels by balancing the release of neurotransmitters like norepinephrine, dopamine and GABA. By reducing stress hormone levels you enhance focus, motivation and mental clarity. It also works synergistically with caffeine to promote fat burn.

L-Theanine also helps regulate your mood and energy levels.

Vitamin B6 & B12

These two vitamins are cofactors in hundreds of chemical reactions that take place in our body.

Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxine) is vital for the formation of neurotransmitters like serotonin and dopamine, which affect your mood. B12 deficiency can cause several symptoms like fatigue, lethargy etc., but it also plays a vital role in maintaining your overall wellbeing by fighting stress, anxiety and depression.

Vitamin D

Vitamin D is a fat soluble vitamin which regulates insulin levels and enhances its effects, thus helping to regulate your metabolism. Vitamin D also helps maintain adequate serotonin levels, which will help reduce food cravings and suppress appetite.

The Science behind Java Burn

We like to dig deep into science and research to find out what makes a particular supplement effective, especially if it is a blend of different natural ingredients that work through different biological pathways.

Here’s what we understand about Java Burn.

It Boosts your metabolism

If you take a look at that ingredient list, one thing’s evident. There are multiple ingredients that can boost your metabolism. There’s Green Tea Extracts, there’s Green Coffee Bean extracts, there’s the B-Vitamins and L-Theanine.

All of this are topped up with about 60 grams of caffeine, which is like the icing on the cake. This blend will rev up your metabolism.

But what does that mean? It means that for the rest of the day after consuming your Java Burn powered coffee, your body will be in fat burning mode. You don’t even need to exercise or do HIIT for it. Your body will be primed to burn fat even when you are breathing, sitting, walking or just clacking away on the keyboard.

Even a 5-10% bump in your metabolism can increase your calorie burn by about 300-400 every day. Now imagine what you can achieve with it if you stick with it for three months.

It will help you eat less

Nobody likes to eat less. The very thought of cutting out candy, potato chips, fries and desserts for even a day makes you break into a cold sweat. But here’s the deal. To lose weight, you have to burn more calories than what you consume.

Now, one bit of Java Burn is dealing with the calorie burn part. But what about the consumption? If you are just going to keep stuffing your face with donuts, steaks and chocolate cake, then you will never lose weight.

So here’s what Java Burn has done. It will help decrease your appetite so that you consume far lesser than before. By suppressing hunger-related hormones like ghrelin and increasing satiety hormones like cholecystokinin (CKK) it will make you eat less.

Part of the appetite suppression comes from the caffeine too. So, after that morning cup of coffee, you will not have cravings until late evening.

It will Boost your energy levels, mood and motivation

Everybody wants to burn belly fat. But nobody talks about the significance of mood and motivation. Here’s the deal. When you are stressed out, your body will produce cortisol. This is the stress hormone that puts on fat around the waistline. At the same time it can dampen your mood and motivation to train or work hard at achieving any goal.

This is why sometimes even after regular exercise, you don’t see results because your cortisol levels are high.

Java Burn is packed with ingredients that can help lower cortisol levels and help improve your mood. It contains B-Vitamins like Vitamin B6, B12 which help in synthesizing ATP. The caffeine also helps to boost your energy levels by enhancing the effects of dopamine (which is linked to motivation and drive), epinephrine (a hormone that increases blood flow) and norepinephrine (which can help improve your focus).

One of the ingredients in Java Burn is L-Theanine, which helps promote alpha brain waves. These are linked to deep relaxation and can help with anxiety and depression. In other words, you feel like the king of the world all day.

What are the benefits of using Java Burn?

Let’s talk real benefits. What are the perks of adding Java Burn to your diet and fitness regime?

What can you expect in terms of results if you were to give this a shot for at least three months?

The benefits are simple.

You will burn more fat – The Thermogenic formula in Java Burn clubbed with the appetite suppression will help burn more calories throughout the day.

You will eat lesser without struggling with it – Java Burn makes it easy to cut calories. The appetite suppression is so powerful that you will feel less hungry for hours.

Java Burn makes it easy to cut calories. The appetite suppression is so powerful that you will feel less hungry for hours. Your mood and energy levels will improve – Java Burn ensures that your mood, motivation levels, energy levels and cognitive performance are all on point. You will not feel sluggish or demotivated at any point of time during your weight loss journey.

It’s super easy to consume – How many other fat burners can you add to your morning cup of coffee and gulp down? Java Burn is hands down, the easiest fat-burner solution. You have it first thing in the morning and that’s it.

It’s free from stimulants – While you will use Java Burn with caffeine, the weight loss supplement itself contains no added caffeine or other stimulants. It’s 100% stimulant free.

What are the side effects of Java Burn?

If the internet is to be believed, every single natural fat burner is 100% side effect free. That’s just hogwash. Every ingredient that you do not normally consume as part of your diet, has the potential to cause side effects.

It may be very mild and in most situations, you may not even notice that the side effect occurred. But there are no free rides. Not even with vitamins.

If you have a sensitive stomach, Java Burn might give you a bit of an upset tummy for the first couple of days. But after that, it should be smooth sailing.

Some users who are sensitive to caffeine may also notice some mild headaches.

The good thing is that there’s no jitters, tremors, or insomnia, which is the problem with hardcore stimulant based fat burners.

Is Java Burn safe to use?

Well, there’s nothing in the ingredient list that suggests that Java Burn is unsafe to use. Every single ingredient has been around for years and has multiple clinical studies backing them up.

It’s not a proprietary blend. You know exactly what you are taking and there’s nothing in this blend that can cause any serious harm.

So, we’d say that it is 100% safe for use. That said, check that ingredient list for anything that you may be allergic to. Just because a weight loss supplement is safe does not mean that it cannot trigger allergies.

Watch out for any adverse reactions in the first few days. If there’s nothing, you are good to go.

Are there any Java Burn Complaints on the internet?

We actually spent two days scraping the web for any Java Burn Complaints. Either the product is absolutely amazing or there really are no complaints about it.

Not about poor quality, delayed delivery, fraudulent billing, poor customer service. Nothing. The brand has really worked to keep things smooth for customers and that’s exactly how it should be.

Java Burn Reviews Reddit

We have always considered Reddit to be a treasure trove of unbiased information while looking up for health supplement reviews.

But in this case, we were unable to find a single review about Java Burn. Either Reddit has not heard of this product or they have warmly received the brand.

There was one post in a low traffic subreddit that mentioned someone’s experience with Java Burn, which was fairly good. But there wasn’t anything beyond that.

So, we’d say that it’s too early for reviews to start appearing on Reddit.

Where to buy Java Burn?

Java Burn is an exclusive product that’s only available online on the official website and some licensed vendor websites.

Why are they so strict about it? Well, there’s a good reason why they are so selective about who gets to carry their brand, even if it means sacrificing sales volume.

We would like to clear one thing. Java Burn is not available for purchase on Amazon or eBay yet. If you do come across copycat products on these sites, skedaddle.

Buy legit and buy safe! Besides, many exclusive vendor websites give you much better pricing.

What does Java Burn Cost?

Java Burn is one of the most reasonably priced weight loss supplements out there.

A one-month supply pouch costs $49

A three-month supply gives you each pouch at just $39

Whereas you get it for just $34 if you stock for 6-months in advance.

Your purchase is backed by a 60-day money back guarantee. In case you feel that it’s not working as promised, you can claim a refund at any time.

Frequently Asked Questions about Java Burn

Q. How long do I need to take Java Burn for before I start seeing results?

A. There’s no definitive answer to this question and it varies from person to person. Your age, metabolism, BMI, your activity levels, diet, and how much weight you need to lose will affect the length of time when you start seeing results.

That said, the average time it takes for you to start seeing some results is about 6-8 weeks. But again, if you exercise, you might notice results quicker. Also, your calorie deficit will amplify your results.

Q. Are there any Java Burn Reviews from real customers out there?

A: Yes, there are. We found at least 168 real customer reviews that have been posted in the past few months. Almost 97% of these are positive and speak about how Java Burn has helped them drop anywhere from 15-32 lbs. in 3-4 months. 2% of the reviews are neutral, while the remaining 1% is negative. That’s to be expected though.

Q. Do I need to exercise while I use Java Burn?

A. As much as we want to tell you that Java Burn will help you lose weight even if you do not exercise, we don’t recommend it. Exercise has more benefits than what we can list over here. When you are using such an effective weight loss supplement like Java Burn, the least you can do is exercise to amplify your results.

Q. How does Java Burn taste?

A. It’s a coffee creamer, or pretty close to it. It is flavorless though. So, you are not going to get any offensive taste or smell. Just that it makes the coffee creamier. Nobody’s complaining about that, are they?

Is Java Burn Legit – Final thoughts

Java Burn is one of the most well-rounded weight loss supplements that we’ve seen in a long time. It is all-natural, no-stimulants, super easy to use and combines thermogenesis with appetite suppression.

It’s almost like perfection. Not a single flaw with it. If the features and the blend wasn’t good enough already, it comes with a 60-day money back guarantee too. How on earth can you beat that?

