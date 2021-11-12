LASD releases report on deputy-involved shooting in Gorman

A report detailing an investigation into a deputy-involved shooting earlier this year in Gorman states that the deputy was dragged behind the suspect’s vehicle and that non-lethal force did not stop the man from reaching for the deputy’s gun.

The investigation, now available to the public on the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department website, states that the shooting on Aug. 11 — and alleged violent struggle between Santa Clarita Deputy Kenneth Borbon and the suspect, identified as 34-year-old Adrian Sanchez — was the end result of a traffic stop for expired vehicle registration on the southbound side of Interstate 5, near Templin Highway.

“On Aug. 11, 2021, at approximately 12:16 p.m., a Santa Clarita deputy initiated a traffic stop of a vehicle with expired registration, occupied by a sole male driver, which was traveling on the access road west of the southbound lanes of Interstate 5, near Templin Highway,” the report reads. “During the contact, the driver was unable to produce his license.”

According to the report, Borbon believed Sanchez was attempting to position his body in a way that blocked the law enforcement officer’s view of the center console area of the vehicle. He then decided to order the 34-year-old out of the vehicle and into the back seat of his patrol vehicle, un-handcuffed.

“The deputy returned to Sanchez’s vehicle and noticed a handgun on the driver’s seat,” the report reads. “The deputy proceeded to walk back to his patrol vehicle with the intention to handcuff Sanchez.”

When opening the car door to detain the man, the report states that Sanchez then began to struggle with the Borbon, then escaped from the back of the patrol vehicle and run northbound on the road, toward his vehicle where Borbon said he saw a gun.

“The deputy made contact with Sanchez through the open driver’s door, and a struggle ensued as the deputy attempted to remove Sanchez from the driver’s seat,” reads the report. “The deputy was unsuccessful and Sanchez started his vehicle, drove it forward and proceeded to drive through a chain link fence and onto the southbound lanes of Interstate 5, dragging the deputy, who was still holding on to Sanchez’s upper body.”

In an attempt to stop the vehicle, Borbon told investigators he attempted to rip the steering wheel to the right, causing it to veer off the I-5 and through a chain link fence onto a dirt embankment.

“The deputy, who was still partially inside the open driver’s side door, tased Sanchez but it had no effect,” the report reads. “The deputy then un-holstered his duty firearm, and Sanchez grabbed the deputy’s firearm. They struggled for control of the firearm and the deputy was able to fire one round, striking Sanchez, then the deputy’s firearm malfunctioned.”

“The deputy was able to clear the malfunction, and as Sanchez reached for his own handgun, the deputy fired an additional seven rounds toward Sanchez, striking him in the upper torso,” the report adds.

Sanchez was pronounced dead at the scene, Borbon was transported to the hospital for leg injuries, and three handguns, 1 pound of methamphetamine, 1 pound of marijuana and a “large amount of U.S. currency,” was found in the suspect’s vehicle, according to the report.

“Once completed, the criminal investigation will be forwarded to the District Attorney’s Office to determine if the force used by the involved personnel violated any criminal laws,” the report states. “Once completed, the LASD will evaluate the actions of the personnel within the application of policy, procedures and tactics.”

As of the publication of this story, the Justice System Integrity Division with the D.A.’s Office had not yet released its own report on the shooting.